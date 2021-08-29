the trailer for the new season with Jennifer Aniston

After a long wait, The Morning Show 2 is ready to debut on Apple TV +. The official trailer of the new season, which comes almost two years after its launch (thanks to the pandemic that delayed filming), shows a first look at what awaits us and beyond.

The video reveals one surprise new entry: Will Arnett (Arrested Development) will play the role of Doug Klassen, Alex’s agent (played by Jennifer Aniston). His presence had not been previously mentioned, nor are there any hints of his involvement in the synopsis of the second season.

The trailer also offers a broader look at the new character played by Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), i.e. the new anchor of UBA Laura Peterson who seems to be taking Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) under its wing. Showrunner Kerry Ehrin told EW.com more details about her. “Laura is a UBA star and an icon on the level of Diane Sawyer. We wanted to create a mentor figure for Bradley, someone who does things differently. The idea came from having a character who had done the work and how he looked in this industry and in the UBA environment. She is a top career woman. “

The other new entry unveiled in the trailer is Hasan Minhaj, who plays the role of Eric Nomani, Alex’s replacement in the conduct of the program.

Season 1 ended with Alex and Bradley joining forces to denounce toxic culture on the Morning Show. A great twist that called everything into question. This new chapter focuses instead on the efforts of Cory Ellison, head of UBA, to persuade Alex to return to work. All the team tries to re-emerge after the events of the season finale and of change the internal policy of the program, in a changing world, where identity is everything, and the gap between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

As can be seen from the trailer, the second season will address the Covid pandemic and systematic racism. In the cast, in addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, we will find Billy Crudup in the role of Cory Ellison; Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black; Néstor Carbonell is Yanko Flores; Karen Pittman is Mia Jordan; Bel Powley is Claire Conway; Desean Terry is Daniel Henderson; Jack Davenport is Jason Craig; and in a minor role, Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler.

Here is the trailer for The Morning Show 2 in original language. There season two premieres September 17 on Apple TV +.