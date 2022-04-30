The trailer for the series ‘Angelyne’ shows Emmy Rossum as the queen of Billboard

United States.- Peacock has released the official trailer for Angelyne for her latest limited drama, starring award nominee Emmy Rossum Golden Globe as the titular queen of the 1980s billboard. She is scheduled to make her debut on Thursday, May 19.

The video, which you can watch below, pokes fun at the drama’s documentary-style storytelling as various people gleaned from Angelyne’s past are interviewed in an attempt to discover her true identity. It highlights the influence and rise of the titular personality as she goes to great lengths to achieve her ambitions.

Angelyne is produced by the showrunner Allison Miller and the director Lucy Tcherniak. It is starring Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh Y David Krumholtz.

The limited series is about fame, identity, survival, billboards, corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women who make fun of men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, the crystals, UFOs, and most important of all, the self-proclaimed pink Rorschach test, the queen of the universe, Angelyne,” the synopsis reads.

Angelyne is produced by CPU, with Matt Spider also as director. Executive producers are Emmy Rossum through her company Composition 8, Sam Esmail for UCP-based Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton for Anonymous Content and The Hollywood Reporter. Gary Baum also serves as a consultant on the miniseries.