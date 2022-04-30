Entertainment

The trailer for the series ‘Angelyne’ shows Emmy Rossum as the queen of Billboard

United States.- Peacock has released the official trailer for Angelyne for her latest limited drama, starring award nominee Emmy Rossum Golden Globe as the titular queen of the 1980s billboard. She is scheduled to make her debut on Thursday, May 19.

