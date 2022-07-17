the trailer for the shocking story of African women warriors with Viola Davis

Based on true events, this action movie tells us about the “Dahomey”, an ancient African state with women warriors in the 18th century and who fought for their freedom.

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

Because there is no audiovisual project made by this Lady Actress -yes, with capital letters- the only winner of the triple crown of acting -Tony (theater), Emy and SAGs (series) and Oscars (cinema)- that we can miss; and that her new job choice only confirms it for us.

In “La Mujer Rey” (The Woman King) Viola Davis puts herself on the charge for her people and their survival as General Nanisca. Viola is also the producer of this film that shows us the epic war they waged and which is based on the Franco-Dahomeyan one, which took place between 1890 and 1894.

Set in the late 19th century in the Kingdom of Dahomey, West Africa, a fierce all-female military regiment known as “Agojie”, has to fight for the life and freedom of their kingdom when faced with external aggressors.

Historians gave these women the name “Amazons of Dahomey” due to their similarity to the Amazons of mythology. And it is that as a result of the high mortality rate of men within the kingdom, because of the constant wars with other West African states and the slave trade, women were recruited into the army and finally took over completely. .

Nanisca also focuses on an ambitious new recruit, Nawi, played by Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad). And that we can see as the youngest of the women in the trailer. Nawi’s character is based on the real “Last Amazon of Dahomey” of the same name. In an interview in 1978, Nawi claimed to have fought against the French in 1982. She later passed away in 1979, aged over 100.

Isn’t that amazing? The Woman King premieres in September of this year, we do not know if it will reach our theaters but we will be attentive to tell you which streaming platform it will be on a few months later. The first trailer has just come out and we leave it here.