The trailer for ‘The time traveler’s wife’ for HBO Max loads the fourth dimension with emotions

Used to watching series about time adventurers who run back and forth through remote times or live trapped in loops with their own rules, HBO Max’s seemingly everyday proposal with ‘The Time Traveler’s Woman’ is highly suggestive. A story that does not focus on adventure or paradox (although there will be some), but on the emotional intrigues of two people separated by the timeline.

It stars Rose Leslie (‘Game of Thrones’) and Theo James (‘Divergent’) as the main couple. The story is based on a novel by the American Audrey Niffenegger that told the story of a man who travels through time without any control, and how that upsets the relationship of a couple. From what can be deduced from the trailer, the HBO Max series could be on the same wavelength.

Romanticism in the fourth dimension

Niffenegger’s story was previously adapted into a film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana in 2009, ‘Beyond Time’, which loaded all the ink on the romantic side of the plot. This new adaptation in serial format seems to bring out the most everyday and even humorous elements of the plot.

The series, still without a confirmed release date other than that it will arrive in May, will consist of six episodes, and is produced by Steven Moffat. Moffat is one of those responsible for the modern incarnations of two heroes with a lot of history behind them.: Benedict Cumberbatch’s acclaimed version of ‘Sherlock’ and, interestingly, another time traveler, ‘Doctor Who’.