The trailer for The War of Tomorrow (Amazon Prime Video) starring Chris Pratt

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for The War of Tomorrow or the new original action and science fiction film, starring Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy) that will be available exclusively on the streaming platform July 2, 2021!

Here is the official poster:

The War of Tomorrow: the plot and the cast

The War of Tomorrow is directed by Chris McKay on a script by Zach Dean. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner while executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

In the cast, besides Chris Pratt, also appear Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers.

Here is the synopsis:

In The War of Tomorrow (The Tomorrow War), the world is left in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The War of Tomorrow trailer

And finally here is the trailer:

