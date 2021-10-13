News

the trailer for Tom McCarthy’s action thriller with Matt Damon

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A Matt Damon in action version in the trailer for Tom McCarthy’s new film, Stillwater, where the actor must exonerate his daughter, in prison in Marseille on murder charges.

Tom McCarthy, actor, director and screenwriter, Oscar winner with The Spotlight case, returned to the cinema with two films, very different from each other, both still unpublished: the family adventure Timmy Frana and the action Stillwater, with Matt Damon, of which the original trailer. In America it will be released on July 30, we do not yet know when we will see it here, in this positive but – inevitably – slow restart of cinema.

In the movie, Matt Damon is Bill, a rude worker who works in an oil rig, who leaves Oklahoma to go to France, to Marseille, where his daughter, from whom he has left, is locked up in a prison on charges of killing a lass. An accusation that she denies. Struggling with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system (at least for an American), Bill builds a life in France and embarks on the feat of exonerating his daughter, played by Abigail Breslin.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
681
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
553
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
402
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
354
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
318
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
307
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
280
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top