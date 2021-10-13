the trailer for Tom McCarthy’s action thriller with Matt Damon

A Matt Damon in action version in the trailer for Tom McCarthy’s new film, Stillwater, where the actor must exonerate his daughter, in prison in Marseille on murder charges.

Tom McCarthy, actor, director and screenwriter, Oscar winner with The Spotlight case, returned to the cinema with two films, very different from each other, both still unpublished: the family adventure Timmy Frana and the action Stillwater, with Matt Damon, of which the original trailer. In America it will be released on July 30, we do not yet know when we will see it here, in this positive but – inevitably – slow restart of cinema.

In the movie, Matt Damon is Bill, a rude worker who works in an oil rig, who leaves Oklahoma to go to France, to Marseille, where his daughter, from whom he has left, is locked up in a prison on charges of killing a lass. An accusation that she denies. Struggling with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system (at least for an American), Bill builds a life in France and embarks on the feat of exonerating his daughter, played by Abigail Breslin.

