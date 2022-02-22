The trailer for “Windfall”, the thriller starring Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, has already been released

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons play a married couple who are kidnapped by an unidentified man (Jason Segel) while vacationing at his house far from the city. (Netflix)

The tension is experienced in the first advance of wind falla psychological thriller starring Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel for the original catalog of Netflix. The film directed by Charlie McDowell (TheDiscovery and perfect love doesn’t exist), follows a married couple on vacation away from the city, while a subject waits for them to raid the house and kidnap them. Trapped in their own home, both will experience the worst hours of their lives.

The official trailer, which was recently shared by the platform streamingshows us the kidnapper waiting for his victims who will arrive very soon to enjoy their vacations. It is about the CEO of a major technology company with his wife, although everything he will learn about them in this planned heist will go beyond what he thought at first. On the other hand, the couple will have to help this clumsy man to carry out the robbery perfectly, while, in turn, they plan to make him desist from his actions.

“Windfall” premieres on March 18 on the streaming platform. (Netflix)

A confinement thriller with origins in the pandemic

Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker wrote the screenplay based on an original story by Segel and McDowell, with whom he worked on TheDiscovery. The latter are also credited as producers alongside Collins, Plemons, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby. Executive producers include David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy and Rick Covert along with screenwriters Lader and Walker.

The idea behind wind fall was born during the confinement due to the pandemic and it was also filmed in that context, for this reason, the production uses narrative resources that provoke anguish and a suffocating sensation in the spectators. “For me, what I found interesting about this particular story, which came about at that time, was the fact that you feel imprisoned in your own house, in your own space,” director Charlie McDowell said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star in the new movie. (Netflix)

And he explained a little more about the reason for taking this plot to the cinema: “ We have always imagined our home and our place as the safe haven from the outside world. And what I was interested in telling was a story in which… what happens if that space is invaded and is no longer safe? ”.

Lily Collinsrecognized for her leading role in Emily in Parishas established a long-standing professional relationship with Netflix to star in more titles besides the hit series. In the case of Jesse Plemonswas recently seen in the acclaimed Oscar-nominated film, the power of the dogin which he starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst under the direction of Jane Campion.

wind fall will be released on March 18 via Netflix .

