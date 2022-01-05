the trailer of the amateur remake is really impressive – Nerd4.life

Some enthusiasts are making a remake from Resident Evil Code: Veronica. The trailer released in these days is really impressive, in the sense that it shows a work done really well, especially for an amateur production.

The video, which you find at the head of the news, lasts about eight minutes and shows different settings, reconstructed with truly enormous care. In addition to some exploratory phases, combat sequences against the classic zombies are also visible, which make a certain impression. The model followed is evidently that of the Resident Evil 2 remake, with a lot of love in addition.

In reality, the remake uses some of the resources of the title of Capcom. For example the main character is modeled on that of Claire Redfield. That said, it is still a tremendous job, considering that for now the development team is made up of only three people and that they will not gain anything from making it and launching it.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica is one of the most popular chapters of the series, as well as one of those which Capcom has been asked several times for a remake, unfortunately never arrived. The amateur remake will consist of three chapters, released individually, and will be completely free. Each chapter will last about 4 hours and will be available in full and lite versions, the latter designed for those who do not have a too powerful PC. The languages ​​available immediately will be English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. In reality there will also be others, not yet announced.

The developers are aware that the rights of the game are in the hands of Capcom, which can choose to cancel it when it wants. Let’s hope it doesn’t.