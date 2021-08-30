The trailer of the Quibi series with Anna Kendrick

READ ALSO: The review of the premiere of 50 States of Fright, directed by Sam Raimi

Quibi unveiled the trailer for Dummy, series that will be released next April 20 on the online platform.

Anna Kendrick interprets Cody, aspiring writer struggling with a pad. When she finds out that her boyfriend (Donal Logue) has a sex doll, the situation escalates: the latex doll called Barbara (with the voice of Meredith Hagner) begins to talk to her, offering her pearls of wisdom like “I have news for you, baby: we are all sex dolls until we overthrow the patriarchy”. The therapist of Cody advises her to accept Barbara, and the strange couple sets off on a road trip.

You can see the trailer below.

The trailer



The author

Dummy was created by Cody Heller (Deadbeat, Wilfred), which was inspired by her relationship with her boyfriend Dan Harmon (creator of Community and co-creator of Rick & Morty).

Direction and production

The direction is curated by Tricia Brock (The Walking Dead, 30 Rock, Into the Badlands), also executive producer with Cody Heller And Anna Kendrick.

The cast

The cast also features Pedro Lopez, Gustavo Escobar, Adam Shapiro, Sasha Neboga, Brynn Horrocks, Del Zamora And Tricia Cruz.

