the trailer with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

After the official announcement, which took place a few months ago, we can finally take a look at the first sumptuous trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Directed by Joel Coen, the film will feature as protagonists Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The film will be released in theaters on December 25 and then debuted on Apple TV + on January 14, 2022.

Watch the movie trailer

The film

The cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film brings together Coen’s frequent collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography, Mary Zophres as costume designer and Carter Burwell as score writer. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will reunite Frances McDormand and Joel Coen, who in life are husband and wife, after Ave, Cesare! of 2016. Among their other famous collaborations we remember Fargo, Burn After Reading – Spy Proof, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Crossroads of Death, Arizona Junior AndBlood Simple – Easy blood.

Loading... Advertisements

The story of Macbeth

Macbeth (in original language The Tragedy of Macbeth) is one of Shakespeare’s most famous and beloved works, known for being one of the most complex and meaningful works of the English playwright.

Set in medieval Scotland, Macbeth is a story that intertwines the lust for power and its aftermath. The protagonist is Macbeth, to whom three Witches make a prophecy: he will become king, but the children of his faithful friend Banquo will reign after him.

From here the protagonist begins to hatch criminal plots to become king, first of all having King Duncan killed by his wife Lady Macbeth and then his friend Banquo with his children, except one …