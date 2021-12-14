the trailer with Nicolas Cage as himself

The trailer of the awaited has finally been released The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which sees the good as the undisputed protagonist Nicolas Cage.

The film, co-written (together with Kevin Etten) and directed by the director Tom Gormican, can boast the energetic grandson of Francis Ford Coppola as the absolute protagonist in the role of … himself.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent storyline sees Nic Cage overwhelmed by debts and ready to accept the irrefutable offer of a million dollars to cheer the birthday party of one of his wealthy fans in Spain.

Events will take an unexpected turn when the Californian actor is recruited by the CIA: in fact, his admirer is Javi Gutierrez, dangerous drug lord.

At that point, Nicolas Cage will have to use all his talent and resources to save his life and that of loved ones.

The villain of the film is played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian); Neil Patrick Harris (which in a few weeks we will see in Matrix Resurrections) plays the role of Nicolas Cage’s agent, while Tiffany Haddish (The card collector) impersonates the CIA spy who will come into contact with the protagonist.

The Italian actress will also find space in history Alessandra Mastronardi (already known in the US for the series Master of None) in a still undefined role and the young woman Lily Sheen (daughter of art, born to Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale), who got the part of Nicolas Cage’s daughter.

Certainly The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a singular film to say the least and already in the trailer you can catch some references to the actor’s long career, above all a statue that portrays him in the role of Castor Troy, a character he interpreted in the adrenalin rush Face / Off – Two faces of a killer (directed by John Woo in 1997).

The actor, after have already said who will not see the film, in some interviews released to the US media claimed to have found himself “extremely uncomfortable” in relating to himself in the third person and that acting in this feature film has led him to relive some great action movie scenes in which he has taken part in the past.

In the last period, Cage has received many positive reviews for his performance in Pig, drama that could get him the third nomination for the Oscar, with a statuette already won in 1996 as Best Leading Actor for Away from Las Vegas (directed by Mike Figgis).

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a comedy produced by Lionsgate And Saturn Pictures; the shooting took place last autumn in Croatia, a destination already chosen in the past by various film and television productions, on all the fantasy TV series game of Thrones.

The film will be released in US theaters on April 22, 2022; instead there is no news regarding the distribution in Italian cinemas: the wish is to see it as soon as possible The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, film in which Nicolas Cage may have offered the interpretation of life.

We are in a spasmodic wait, to say the least, you?

