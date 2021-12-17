The train will arrive in Orio al Serio, the airport opens the new west wing

Listen to the audio version of the article

The airport of Bergamo-Orio al Serio, the third Italian airport for passenger traffic behind Fiumicino and Malpensa, is getting bigger and bigger with new infrastructures. Even in flood pandemic . And now he dreams, but it is a dream destined to become reality within a few years, the connection with the high-speed rail system. Giovanni Sanga, president of the Sacbo (the company that manages Orio airport), inaugurated the new west wing of the airport on 15 December, intended for Schengen flights.

A work that is worth about 22 million euros. The Infrastructure Minister, Enrico, was present at the event Giovannini. Last year, on July 16, 2020, the new block on the east side was inaugurated (another 20 million investment), which made it possible to redesign the area reserved for non-Schengen flights.

In Orio 25 boarding points

In total, Bergamo airport now has 25 boarding points that allow it to guarantee increasingly punctual and efficient flight management. The arrivals hall has been extended on the ground floor. From the outside the impact of the works is significant, because the terminal has a linear front of 500 meters composed of a spectacular window.

To all this is added the reorganization, north of the airport grounds, of the cargo area (further 35 million investments), to separate passenger and freight traffic. Overall, in the two-year period 2020-2021, Sacbo has invested over 75 million euros of own resources to upgrade airport infrastructures.

Investments even during the pandemic

The impact generated by the pandemic on the territory of Bergamo it was devastating, but it did not extinguish the desire for recovery on the part of the economic and social fabric of which the airport is a fundamental asset. Sanga says: «We never stopped, even in the hardest periods of the crisis. Our yards have always worked and we have completed the works in full compliance with the times. We are convinced that healthy companies have a duty to invest even in difficult moments and we have done so in total self-financing, to be ready to start again an instant after the crisis has been overcome ».

In 2019, the last year before Covid, Orio had celebrated the record of 13.8 million passengers in transit. The hope is to return to those levels soon. Also thanks to the push of the train.

Interest in rail transport

A study by the University of Bergamo shows that 30% of passengers could use the train to travel to and from the airport. Italian railway network (RFI, a company of the FS group) has completed the project, which is now under the attention of the Via Commission of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, to connect the airport with the Bergamo FS station: 5 kilometers of double-track line, for a investment (already fully financed) of 170 million. Travel time from Bergamo airport to station: 10 minutes.