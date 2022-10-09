The training that Jennifer Aniston does to be in shape at 53

Jennifer Aniston is one of the Hollywood celebrities for whom time seems to stand still. Currently, at his 53 yearsthe ‘Friends’ star boasts a super figure, as if it were some kind of potion for eternal youth. However, for some time now, the actress has indicated that she has changed some of her lifestyle habits to start taking care of herself a little more, so that a good diet and her training routine have become her two best allies for keeping fitBeing the 15-15-15 method the one that has worked best for him in recent years.

This routine is based on dividing all the daily training into three 15-minute segments each and that can be performed continuously or in different batches, since this will not influence the results obtained and the impact of each of these exercises on the body. Unlike other routines where some strength exercises are also used, this method only includes cardiovascular exersise: a first segment of spinning on a stationary bike (the resistance level should be according to your abilities), a second segment on the treadmill and another in the elliptical machineTherefore, it is recommended to add some exercises with weights at the end of this cardio routine to obtain better results in relation to muscle toning.



One of the advantages of this type of training is that it is very simple to carry out, since only three basic machines They are available at any gym. In fact, it is very likely that you have one of these machines at home, so you could do it from the comfort of your home. Also, due to its low complexity, this exercise is suitable for most people who have not been diagnosed with a limiting medical condition. Another advantage is that it is a fairly short routine that can be done every day of the week and, as its name implies, it is divided into three 15-minute sections that can be carried out during the day, depending on Your obligations. For example: you can do 15 minutes of spinning in the morning and the other 15 minutes on the elliptical and on the treadmill you can do it in the afternoon.

How to optimize Jennifer Aniston’s training routine?

Although cardiovascular exercises are ideal for Burn calories and lose fat, the truth is that it should be supplemented with strength exercises in order to avoid flaccidity in the muscles, since the muscles need to contract in order to release some substances that are vital in the prevention of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In this sense, the use of weights or resistance bands and the implementation of exercises such as squats, abdominals, push-ups and strides are recommended, in order to create a routine that combines strength and resistance, achieving a much more harmonic figure and above all much more healthy.