The trans and their struggle to escape compulsory military service in Colombia

Surrounded by soldiers, Santiago walks uncomfortably towards the room where a psychologist from an army base is waiting for him. He wears a girdle that hides his breasts. As a transgender man, he wants to be exempted from the obligation to join the ranks.

A 22-year-old flight attendant, Santiago, who was assigned female at birth, walks into the small room alone. After a while, he comes out with the grade “Not Fit”.

Against his will, he had to tell the specialist that for eight years he has not defined himself as a woman and that as a trans man he does not want to comply with the mandatory 12-month military service that the law imposes on all Colombian men between 18 and 24 years of age, in a country with more than six decades of internal conflict.

The psychologist’s opinion freed him from going to the army, but at the cost of uncovering his privacy. “It does not feel good (…) to show the body, to have to explain that I am trans, that I have breasts and, in my case, to have to take off my blouse and show my body,” Santiago, legally recognized as a man since 2019.

To escape the stigma, he omits his real name and hides his face from the cameras.

Experiences like his have pushed trans men in Colombia to wage a battle before the Constitutional Court to be exonerated from military service, as is already happening with blacks, indigenous people and trans women thanks to rulings from the same court.

In 2017, Congress approved the exemption of transsexual women, but excluded trans men from that benefit.

The law also exempts orphans, only children, religious, convicted, married and victims of the conflict, while women can join voluntarily.

Cuba, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Guatemala, among other countries, also impose passage through the barracks.

– Lawless –

Colombians recruited or exonerated receive a certificate known as a military booklet, which they must present to study postgraduate degrees at public universities, obtain scholarships or to fill some state positions. Others, to get this document, have to pay considerable sums of money.

Since 2015, trans men won the right to replace the “F” for feminine with the “M” for masculine on their identity document.

However, they claim that neither the military nor the police automatically exempt them from compulsory service.

Before being exonerated, Santiago says that he lost a job opportunity at an airline because he did not have a military ID.

It’s been “a struggle to get my notebook out, just like it was a struggle to change my ‘sex’ and name component” on the documents, she laments.

Jhonnatan Espinosa, director of the Ayllú Foundation, which draws up the legal resource in favor of trans men, warns about the social and economic challenges faced by this minority.

“The law left us out (…), that is going to end with many trans men going to have informal jobs, poorly paid, without their social benefits, without being able to have a really dignified life,” he emphasizes.

That NGO assures that it has listened to more than 300 trans men in Bogotá with difficulties in resolving “their military situation”, but recognizes the existence of an underreporting in regions where the armed conflict remains active.

The army recruits some 60,000 men per year to fulfill their mandatory service, according to Colonel Milton Escobar, head of the Recruitment and Reserve Control Command, who assures that the institution is a “guarantor” of trans rights.

To date there are 13 million men waiting to appear at the barracks to define their situation, he adds.

However, human rights organizations denounce military raids to recruit young people. Although these operations were made illegal in 2011, the fear persists.

According to the state Historical Memory Center, the raids were “systematically” directed against “people who deviate from the norms of gender and sexuality.”

“The main fear is basically running into some security agent, be it police or military, because from the moment I made my change I don’t have my military card,” says Juan José Lizarazo, a 34-year-old transgender who assures that because of he almost lives “locked up” at home.

Other members of the Ayllú Foundation assured AFP under reservation that they had been beaten by the soldiers or police who stopped them in the streets. In Colombia, trans men are victims of “a permanent circle of violence,” remarks the director of the NGO.