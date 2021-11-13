The trans Guendalina Rodriguez confesses: “Sex with Mauro Icardi” and reveals the details
After the alleged betrayal with China Suarez (“Just a kiss: we have not consumed”, she swears), now the PSG player is overwhelmed by another gossip. To speak is the trans Guendalina Rodriguez, already known in the past in the gossip column: “Did Icardi have sex with her?”, was the headline of an article by Diva and Donna. Now, in a tweet published yesterday 11 November, Gwendolyn wrote: “Mauro Icardi has me on **** ato the p ***, now I put the videos, since he has had problems with several women in bed, both Wanda Nara and China Suarez ”. Then, in a subsequent tweet: “Someone * enjoyed hacking my Instagram profile, but I’ll come back and use Twitter for now” and again: “Well yes, too Mauro Icardi had several problems with me so I was active. Now I say it “. Will it really be like this? Or is it just looking for visibility?
On 22 October, again via social media, Gwendolyn had published a screenshot of a conversation with Wanda Nara, in which the Argentine showgirl and sports agent attacked her claiming that hers were photomontages: “F ** k of me ** a“, Wanda apostrophized her. And Guendalina replied thus: “What elegance, a frustrated woman who does not accept that her husband wants to be free ”.
