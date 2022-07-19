The trans woman who impregnated two women in prison is transferred from jail

After the controversy a few weeks ago where it was reported that two women inmates in the United States became pregnant after having sex with a transgender woman, the US prison system decided to transfer the transgender inmate to a men’s prison.

According to the local newspaper NJ True Jerseythe spokesman for the Department of Corrections, Dan Sperrazza, indicated that the inmate, who responds to the name of Demi Minor, 27, was transferred to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adult offenders located in Burlington County, United States.

In turn, Sperrazza said he can’t comment on the specific housing actions in Minor’s case due to privacy policies. According to the corrections department, Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and could be paroled in 2037.

It is worth mentioning that the inmate reported being beaten by prison officers during her transfer from the Edna Mahan Correctional Center, on June 24, and alleges mistreatment and disrespect in the new prison by the authorities and other prisoners. Before these accusations, the Department of Corrections indicated that it is investigating the accusations.

“The New Jersey DOC is unable to comment on any active investigation,” read a statement issued by the entity. “The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety of the incarcerated population and staff is of critical importance,” add the text.

In this regard, Minor’s complaint has drawn strong criticism of state prison officials, who have grappled with accusations that prison officials sexually abused and exploited inmates over the past decade.

According to NJthe transgender inmate’s prison transfer came three months after news broke that she had impregnated two women as a result of “consensual sexual intercourse with another incarcerated person. According to the US media, the prison housed 27 inmates who identify as transgender.

Last year, New Jersey enacted a policy to allow inmates to be housed according to their gender identity, whose term expired in June. In this regard, Sperrazza said that the DOC continues to operate under the policy agreed upon with the ACLU, but added that “the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing incarcerated transgender persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications.”

