The transfer of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus

In the next few days, Juventus should formalize the purchase of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for around 75 million euros in total. If confirmed, it will be Juventus’ most expensive winter purchase and also in Serie A history, despite the difficult economic period that football is experiencing: currently Vlahovic is considered one of the best strikers in Serie A, if not the best.

With this investment, Juventus aims to save a so far disappointing season and to build a new cycle together with the youngest and most talented players already in the team, such as Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Matthijs de Ligt.

On January 28, Vlahovic will turn 22. He has been in Italy since 2018, the year in which Pantaleo Corvino, an expert in Eastern European football and sporting director of Fiorentina under the ownership of the Della Valle family, bought him from Partizan Belgrade for less than two million euros. Already at Partizan Vlahovic he was described as predestined for a great career. He signed a professional contract with the Serbian team in 2016 at the age of fifteen, and at sixteen he made his debut in the league, becoming the youngest rookie in the history of Partizan, a team known for the quality of its nursery.

In the same year he became the youngest scorer in the club’s history, a record he still holds (16 years, 2 months and 5 days).

In Florence he was gradually inserted into the first team, putting together 10 appearances in the first year, 30 in the second and 37 last season, ended as the fourth best scorer in the league with 21 goals. In the current season, Vlahovic has given the impression that he has become a top-tier European striker by scoring 20 goals in 24 appearances, almost one every 102 minutes of play.

As a striker he stands out for his above average athletic skills but also for his technical qualities, which is not common for a player of his size, 1.90m tall. His characteristics make him an extremely prolific striker who can also play as a second striker. therefore in a slightly further back position than a center forward, and to actively participate in team play, not only in the finalization like other more static strikers.

Ivica Iliev, sporting director of Partizan spoke about it these days: «When he made his debut in the first team he was already a phenomenon. My best player ever. You could see where he would go, also for the already developed physique, the technical qualities, the head always on the shoulders. He was not scared even in the Belgrade derby against the Red Star, at the age of 16 ».

In Florence the fans did not take the news well, quite the contrary. Juventus are Fiorentina’s greatest rival, yet the latter continues to promptly hand over its best players to them. It will happen with Vlahovic, it happened with Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi, and it happened in 1990 with Roberto Baggio, whose transfer even caused riots among fans in the city.

Juventus chose Vlahovic to solve one of their most evident problems this season, the efficiency of the attack. It is in fact eleventh for goals scored, behind Empoli and Sassuolo, and seventh for overall shots. The figures reflect the difficulties encountered so far by the two center forwards in pink, Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata. The latter could now end the loan from Atletico Madrid and be sold to Barcelona, ​​who have been looking for him for weeks.

Furthermore, the Paulo Dybala issue has not yet been resolved. The Argentine is considered Juventus’ best offensive player, but he has missed almost thirty games in three years due to frequent physical problems and sometimes also for tactical reasons. Now he is negotiating the renewal of the contract expiring on June 30th, but the negotiations do not seem to be going well.

Then there is the financial aspect of Vlahovic’s transfer, which is not secondary and will have to be managed over time. Last September, Juventus closed the last balance sheet with a loss of 210 million euros – almost 120 more than in the past – and a financial debt of 389 million. In the meantime, however, the tax burden on the club has been lightened by the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and subsequently by a capital increase of 366.9 million euros.

The club will need to sell redundant players possibly already in this market session, and then continue into the summer. The managing director Maurizio Arrivabene also explained that the qualification for the next Champions League must be achieved at any cost due to the great economic benefits that this entails. Juventus are currently fifth one point behind Atalanta and therefore out of the four positions that guarantee access to the tournament.

– Read also: The selections of the national football team begin