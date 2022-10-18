The transfer of Messi to PSG and the “financialization of football” before the justice of the European Union

Represented by Juan Branco, French supporters of FC Barcelona denounced before the EU justice the legality of the transfer of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

At the heart of the dispute: the transfer in August 2021 of the Argentine star to the Parisian club owned by a Qatari investment fund, against a background of application deemed “heterogeneous” of UEFA rules. The plaintiffs, defended by the Franco-Spanish lawyer Juan Branco, believe that PSG could only make this purchase thanks to the postponement in France (to May 2023) of the application of the rules of financial fair play. from UEFA, which in their eyes amounts to state aid.

Verdict expected in several months

These same rules which already applied in Spain, they argued, “forced FC Barcelona to separate from Messi”, in effect creating “a distortion of competition from which PSG benefited”. Guardian of competition in the EU, the European Commission was supposed to investigate this alleged state aid, according to Me Branco. But faced with his refusal, the complainants – Penya Barça Lyon and an anonymous socio – turned to the Court of the European Union based in Luxembourg.

During the hearing on Tuesday morning, Me Branco denounced a “creeping financialization” of football and a control of the governance of sport “left to UEFA” (Union of European Football Associations), a private law body established in Swiss. “It is considered that supporters and European citizens have no say,” lamented the lawyer. Bruno Stromsky, from the Commission’s legal service, dismissed these arguments. “The disparities complained of by the applicants do not fall under State aid”, said this lawyer.

He stressed that there was “no judicial review” or possible appeal by an individual against the decision of the European executive not to investigate. “FC Barcelona itself has not lodged a complaint” and there would be a “risk of instrumentalization of state aid law”, concluded Bruno Stromsky. The decision of the General Court of the EU is not expected for several months.