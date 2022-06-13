The transfer of Ronaldo, a mistake?

Media365 editorial staff, published on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Former big name of Liverpool, the sworn enemy of Manchester United, Robbie Fowler did not fail to scratch the recruitment policy of the Red Devils. According to him, the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo is not a clear success.

Robbie Fowler has questioned Manchester United’s decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. “While the record signing of Darwin Nunez seems certain for Liverpool, what fascinates me is the presence of Manchester United in the negotiations”, writes Fowler in a column for the Mirror. “I can guarantee you that the people of Anfield would have been uncomfortable with that presence, because it has the potential to drive up not only the price but also wages. No agent worth their salt would use it to get a bigger deal, let’s be clear.”

Fowler ruthlessly with Ronaldo

“But the fact that United are there in the background – to me – highlights why this could so easily be another masterstroke for Liverpool in the transfer market, and it’s a point that is so often overlooked in the desperation to see new faces, new signings, new excitement. I don’t mean to be cruel, but United could have written a book on how not to transfer in recent seasons. Signing players just because you don’t want to not that they are going to a rival?Check and recheck.Cristiano did his job well enough, but sign him because he could have gone to City ? It was a real disaster. And the same with Alexis Sanchez. No, not the same, ten times worse.”