The transfer window: Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked to be released

Koundé at Barça, it's in the box

The end of the drama is approaching. Jules Kounde been the subject of a bitter struggle between Chelsea and FC Barcelona for months. And according to Fabrizio Romano, Barça are on the way to winning their case. “Here we go“Says the Italian journalist, saying that the two Spanish clubs have agreed to transfer the 23-year-old tricolor international, already OK on the terms of a contract with Barça.

Lucas Paqueta in the sights of Manchester City?

what about Lucas Paqueta ? Under contract until 2025 at OL, the 24-year-old Brazilian international will not be selected this summer. At least if a substantial offer arrives on the desk of President Aulas… As reported The Team, Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in the Lyonnais, but the interest does not seem to be mutual. If Chelsea and Manchester United are only moderately seduced by the charms of Paqueta, Tottenham and especially Manchester City are. Still according to the sports daily, the Skyblues have made the Brazilian playmaker their priority… in the event of the departure of Bernardo Silva, who wishes to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer. The Spurs, who had already made an offer (rejected) of more than €40m last winter, could come back, but they must sell in the middle first. Which makes our colleagues say that “the Citizens seem the most advanced on the file“. Lucas Paqueta joined OL in 2020 after a mixed experience at AC Milan.

Atlético and Bayern dismiss the Ronaldo track

Back in England on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to discuss his future at Manchester United. The British press is unanimous, the Portuguese striker (37) wants to leave, one year from the end of his contract. But where ? Certainly not Atlético de Madrid, although it was rumored that the Spanish club were ready to let go Antoine Griezmann for Ronaldo. “I don’t know who invented Cristiano’s story, but it’s almost impossible for him to come here“, swept the president of Atlético, Enrique Cerezo, on the waves of the Padlock cope. Bayern Munich also buried the rumor. “We talked about Cristiano Ronaldo internally, told the Bavarian boss, Oliver Kahn, to the German daily Picture. I consider him one of the best footballers in history. But we came to the conclusion that it would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.“Ronaldo’s name had also circulated on the side of Chelsea and Napoli, both qualified for the next Champions League.

Luis Suarez back at the National, the club of his debut (official)

The improbable Rabiot rumor at OM (MTT)

PSG: Georginio Wijnaldum says yes to Roma, but… (Di Marzio)

Jeremain Lens, a Dutch international at Versailles? (The Team)

Montpellier Gabriel Barès on loan in Swiss D2 (official)

PSG: Galtier wants to keep Danilo (RMC, FM)

Lisandro Martinez arrives at Manchester United (official)

Fenerbahce’s Kim Min-jae in Napoli (official)

OM: Hellas Verona denies a transfer of Lazovic (L’Arena)

Barca ready to kick off Messi 2023 campaign (SPORT)

Chelsea eyeing Fofana (Sky)

Scamacca from Sassuolo to West Ham (official)

OM: Peres at Fenerbahce, from hot to cold (FM)

Theate in Rennes for 20 M€, it would be done (various)