The transfer window: Ibrahimovic will return to Milan, Bayern opens the door to Pavard

Galtier calls for departures and wants to keep Neymar

“There will be a lot of rumors and movements“, provides Christophe Galtier, new PSG coach, about the transfer window. A period at the end of which the 55-year-old technician mainly calls for departures. “I think the staff should be reduced. We talked about it a lot with the management. You can’t have players who hardly play all season. Players who don’t play its unhappy. The more unhappy people there are, the less performance there is. We will make sure to find the right size of squad so that everyone can participate in this season.“, he explained this Tuesday, at a press conference. It remains to be seen who will be in the cart. Neymar Jr? “He is a world class player. Which coach would not like to have Neymar in his squad? I have a very precise idea of ​​what I will expect from Neymar. I haven’t met him yet, I’ll be listening. I want Neymar to stay with us. It’s always better to have world class players with you than against you“Said “Galette”, specifying, as one could imagine, that it is Luis Campos, the club’s football adviser, who “does the recruitment”. And to immediately specify:In three years (from 2017 to 2020 in Lille), we did a lot of transfer windows together, never a player came without my agreement“. So far, only Vitinha (ex-Porto) has joined Paris. We speak emphatically of Milan Skriniar (Inter), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) and Renato Sanches (Lille).

Steve Mandanda will join Rennes

A monument will leave the Velodrome. The Team reported a verbal agreement between Steve Mandanda and Rennes this Tuesday morning. From now on, all the lights are green: the sports daily understands that the 37-year-old international doorman will join the Breton club for two years “with a promise of retraining at the key”. As West France, The Team affirms that Rennes will secure the services of Mandanda without having to pay a transfer fee, OM having agreed to let him go free, two years from the end of his commitment. RMC yet mentioned negotiations around a “small transfer fee” a few hours ago. The Parisian adds that Mandanda has already warned his future ex-Marseille team-mates of his departure, he who holds the record for the number of matches played at OM (610) but who had lost his starting place under the orders of Jorge Sampaoli. His departure didn’t change anything…

Barça tempted by Ronaldo?

And if ? And if the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, joined FC Barcelona? The British press has been unanimous for several days, the Portuguese striker (37) wants to leave Manchester United one year from the end of his contract, after the sad season of the Red Devils. The Madrid daily AS reveals that Barca president Joan Laporta has met with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes. And that the Ronaldo file “was mentioned“. RMC Sports confirms, recalling that Naples, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also reported. In the Catalan press, the story is different. Newspapers Sport and Mundo Deportivo acquiesce in the meeting between Mendes and Laporta. But they don’t even mention Ronaldo’s name. According to them, other clients of Mendes were discussed. Among which Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria (free) or even Trincão, under contract at Barça and back from a loan to Wolverhampton. Barça seemed to make Robert Lewandowski (33) his favorite target in attack this summer, but Bayern are doing everything to retain him, while he has one year left on his contract like Ronaldo.

And also…

Dybala far from Inter, and even more from OM (Romano)

Brice Samba commits to Lens (official)

Dénys Bain lands in Auxerre (official)

Nice in the grip for Pléa (Nice Matin)

Origi signs for AC Milan (official)

Picked up at OL, Malacia joins Manchester United (official)

Galtier at Paris Saint-Germain, it’s official

Rennes fails Bayern for Tel (L’Equipe)

Capelle one more year in Angers (official)

Karamoko Dembélé signs in Brest (official)

Laaziri arrives in Lyon (official)

Celik leaves LOSC for AS Roma (official)

Nuno Espirito Santo in Saudi Arabia (official)