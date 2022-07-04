The transfer window LIVE: An English monument ready to steal Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

The dates :

France: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

England: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

Italy: July 1 to September 1, 8 p.m.

Spain: July 1 to September 1.

Germany: July 1 to September 1.

Belgium: June 15 to September 6.

THE RED DEVILS

La Gazzetta dello Sport evokes an agreement almost concluded between Dries Mertens and Olympique de Marseille. The French club could offer a solution to the Red Devil, free of any contract after the refusal of Naples to extend it.

Credibility index: 4/5, very likely. Dries Mertens is looking for a club with a soul, with a special atmosphere. Marseille seems to be emerging as a perfect example. The French, they have the means to complete this arrival.

Charles De Ketelaere and Leeds, it’s heating up. The English club has, according to our information, made an initial offer of 30 million euros, bonus included, to secure the services of the young Red Devil. Brugge are hoping for 40 million euros. AC Milan and Leicester are also attentive to his situation.

TRANSFERS ABROAD

Cristiano Ronaldo will it really change air? According to information from The Athletic, Chelsea are seriously considering giving it a shot for the Portuguese player. The Blues would see a real opening and could quickly contact Manchester United to discuss the idea.

Credibility index: 3.5/5, likely. Chelsea have the opportunity and the means to convince Ronaldo. However, if Man U were to agree to sell, would they do so in England?

Manchester City’s Brazilian international striker Gabriel Jesus has joined Arsenal after five and a half years in the Citizens jersey, the two clubs announced on Monday. Gabriel Jesus, 25, signed “a long-term contract”, the London club said in its press release without giving further details. The amount of the transfer is estimated by the British press at 52 million euros.

Mundo Deportivo confirms a deadline set for July 12, the date for resuming training, for the finalization of the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. Bayern want 60 million euros, Barça are currently offering between 40 and 50.

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of Kalvin Phillips. The Briton leaves Leeds and signs a six-year contract with the team led by Pep Guardiola. A transfer that had been in the air for some time.

Sly Sports announces that Steven Bergwijn is close to leaving Tottenham. The Dutchman could rebound at Ajax against around 30 million euros, after a mixed adventure in England.

The Athletic announce a verbal agreement between Manchester United and Christian Eriksen. The Dane would have definitely said yes to the Red Devils and could commit to the club for three years. All that remains is the medical examination to be organised.

Credibility index: 4/5, very likely. The Dane has proven that he still has great things to offer, the challenge to be taken up at United suits him perfectly.

La Repubblica, for its part, speaks of an interest from Mancunians in Paulo Dybala. The Argentinian has been free of any contract since his lease at Juventus expired and is believed to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement.

Franck Kessie, free of any contract, has found a new base. He signed a 4-year contract with FC Barcelona, ​​which announced the news on Monday morning.

Samuel Umtiti could arrive Free in Rennes. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça would be ready to let go of their defender to free themselves from their salary. The Rennais did not ask for so much!

According to AS, AS Rome is close to securing the services ofisco. The player is free of any contract and is coming out of a great adventure at Real Madrid. A deal is almost done.

FC Barcelona made official on Monday the arrival ofAndreas Christensen. The Danish defender, 26, had been free since his contract at Chelsea expired. He is committed until 2026 with the Catalan club. Trained at Brondby, Christensen joined Chelsea in 2012, aged 16. He made his first-team debut two years later. Chelsea then loaned him for two years, between 2015 and 2017, to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Returning to Stamford Bridge in 2017, he won the FA Cup in 2018, the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021.

TRANSFERS IN BELGIUM

Sebastiano Esposito is an Anderlecht player. The club have confirmed the arrival on loan of the young striker from Inter Milan. A purchase option of 10 million euros is attached to this arrival.

Union Saint-Gilloise announced on Monday morning the arrival on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion of the winger Simon Adingra. The 20-year-old Nigerian will play next season with the Belgian vice-champions. Adingra arrived at the Seagulls this summer after playing 37 matches (16 goals – 5 assists) for Danish club Nordsjaelland last season. Adingra, 1m75 and presented by his ball speed, will try to make people forget the Japanese Kaoru Mitoma, loaned by Brighton to the RUSG last season.

Club Brugge announced the striker’s three-year contract on Monday Cyle Larin. The Canadian international, of Jamaican origin, is 27 years old. He arrives from the Turkish club of Besiktas where he had arrived at the end of the contract. Michy Batshuayi’s ex-teammate scored 7 goals and provided an assist in 29 games in the Turkish league last season. Zulte Waregem by Besiktas where he arrived in January 2018 from Orlando.