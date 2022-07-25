The transfer window LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo forced to stay at Manchester United?

The dates :

France: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

England: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

Italy: July 1 to September 1, 8 p.m.

Spain: July 1 to September 1.

Germany: July 1 to September 1.

Belgium: June 15 to September 6.

THE RED DEVILS

AC Milan will make a final bid for Charles De Ketelaere. The Italian club wants to do everything to recruit the Red Devil, whom they would like to attract in the coming days after weeks of negotiations. The final offer should be around 33 million euros, with a bonus on resale.

La Gazzetta dello Sport advances a possible arrival ofArthur Theate on the side of Rennes. The Red Devil could join France against 18 million euros, he who comes out of a remarkable season in Bologna.

Credibility index: 4/5, very likely. Theate is of interest to several clubs, including AC Milan, who have him on the radar. Rennes have the advantage of playing Europe this season and have a good project to sell.

Jason Denayer at the Torino, it’s on fire! The Red Devil would have a concrete proposal from the Italian club, ready to offer him a 4-year contract. The Belgian has been free of any contract since leaving Lyon.

FOREIGN TRANSFERS

Cristiano Ronaldo will he have to forget his initial desires? According to RMC Sport, the player’s entourage is divided over the Portuguese’s strategy. Some of them would try to convince him to regain his place in the English club instead of thinking of forcing a departure. The French media also claims that Atlético, cited as the most concrete club, must first sell before they can afford it.

Credibility index: 2.5/5, unlikely. That his entourage is divided is one thing. But from there to cancel an operation that the Portuguese wants to conclude, it is something else. Everything seems crystal clear in Ronaldo’s head, but now clubs need to come forward…





Barça pushes and sets an ultimatum to Frankie de Jong. An agreement has been reached for a transfer to Manchester United against 72 million euros, but the player wants to stay in Catalonia. According to Eurosport, the club told him that if he wanted to stay, he had to take an immediate pay cut. Otherwise, he will have to join the Red Devils.

Juventus want to do everything to get rid of by Adrian Rabiot. The French would even be ejected from the pro group. Olympique Lyonnais could take the opportunity to come to the news quickly.

Nicolo Zaniolo may be living his last days as an AS Roma player. The Italian would be tracked by Juventus, but the Corriere dello Sport also advances an interest from Tottenham, who would be ready to negotiate to reach the 50 million euros requested by the Romans.

PSG wants to complete two files in the next 48 hours. Renato Sanches could leave Lille this Monday to join the capital. The club also wants to finalize the arrival of Nordi Mukiele.

According to the Sun, Chelsea and Tottenham will fight over the signing ofAllan Saint-Maximin. The two clubs, however, hope to reduce the asking price by Newcastle, who want between 45 and 50 million euros.

Jules Kounde is getting closer and closer to Barça. The Catalan club have reportedly submitted a €60m proposal which the Sevillaans intend to accept. The French will therefore ignore Chelsea’s proposal and go to Catalonia, unless the situation turns around.

Sky Sport announce Nottingham Forest are close to bidding Orel Mangala. The English club have reportedly already offered 15m euros, including bonuses, which could see the final deal concluded in the next few hours.

Kevin Mirallas, he found a brand new club. The former Red Devil signed in Cyprus, more precisely at AEL Limassol. The club has already confirmed this on all platforms.

TRANSFERS IN BELGIUM

/