The transfer window LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to force his departure from Manchester United

The dates :

France: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

England: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

Italy: July 1 to September 1, 8 p.m.

Spain: July 1 to September 1.

Germany: July 1 to September 1.

Belgium: June 15 to September 6.

THE RED DEVILS

Dries Mertens, which is of particular interest to Antwerp, would also be targeted by Juventus! The Italian club would welcome the arrival of the Belgian player, free of any contract, to come and compete with Vlahovic at the forefront, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The coach would have already given his agreement.

Credibility index: 2.5/5, unlikely. Dries Mertens, faithful to Napoli, will probably not play in another Italian formation, however interesting the challenge may be.

Charles De Ketelaere, him, will finally sign at AC Milan. The Belgian player arrived last night in the Italian city and is undergoing his medical examination before signing a 5-year contract with the Lombard club.

FOREIGN TRANSFERS

The pressure is still increasing at Manchester United. According to the As newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo has let his club know he wants to be sold before the Premier League resumes this weekend. It remains to be seen in which club he could finally land.

Credibility index: 2/5, unlikely. If he wants to leave, Ronaldo also knows that it will be difficult to find, in less than five days, an agreement with a new club AND with Manchester United, who still want to keep him.

OGC Nice has finally signed a big name for the new season. The INEOS-backed Ligue 1 club have announced the arrival ofAaron Ramsey. The 31-year-old Welsh midfielder terminated his contract with Juventus on July 26. He signed a one-year contract with an optional extra year.

Chelsea start tackling Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman is said to be offered 35-40 million euros, according to La Repubblica. But Inter Milan is greedy and would have already refused this first advance.

Barred at Barça, Riqui Puig could make a strong decision. According to Marca, the Los Angeles Galaxy made him a proposal, which he would have accepted, and the American club could find an agreement quickly to confirm his arrival in MLS.

Kasper Schmeichel will pass his medical examination before committing to Nice. The two clubs have reached an agreement and the Danish goalkeeper will, barring a huge turnaround, join the French club in the coming days.

TRANSFERS IN BELGIUM

