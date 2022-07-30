The transfer window: Nuno Tavares signs for OM, Everton accelerates for the Parisian Gueye

Juventus thinks of Memphis Depay

With Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembélé, Robert Lewandowsk and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Xavi will be spoiled for choice in attack next season. Martin Braithwaite is still there too, like another former Ligue 1 player, Memphis Depay. The Barcelona traffic jam obviously did not escape Juventus recruiters, who made the latter one of their targets according to Fabrizio Romano. Alvaro Morata (Atletico) and Timo Werner (Chelsea) are also in the sights of the Old Lady, as the Italian journalist recalls. In recent hours, the Italian press has also reported interest in Anthony Martial (Manchester United). One thing is certain for Romano: Memphis is for sale this summer. And the ball is in the court of the 28-year-old former Lyonnais, under contract until 2023 at Camp Nou. Note that Tottenham is not on the spot, contrary to what has been said here and there.

Barça: Koundé presented on Monday, release clause at 1 billion euros (official)

After the agreement in principle, the agreement period. FC Barcelona reports a total agreement with Sevilla FC regarding the transfer of Jules Kounde. Trained in Bordeaux, the young (23) international tricolor will commit for five seasons. Amount of the release clause? One billion euros. The rest of the program? It will be Monday, with the signing of the contract at 11 a.m., the traditional photo session on the Barcelona lawn at 11:30 a.m. and finally the presentation press conference at 12:15 p.m., at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Arthur Theate has signed, Stade Rennais has found its central defender (official)

It’s official: Stade Rennais has found a replacement for Nayef Aguerd, who left for West Ham. Indeed, the Rouge et Noir made official this Friday morning the arrival ofArthur Theate from Bologna FC. The transfer cost them € 19 million, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt. Aged 22, the Belgian international has signed a four-year contract and is therefore linked to the Breton club until June 2026.We are very happy to have him come. He is an international A player from one of the best selections in Europe and who has had a full season in Bologna. He has the particularity of being left-handed, he evolves to a position that we were eagerly looking for. He trained in Italy where he learned what it was to know how to defend intelligently. He will be able to adapt and blend into the group quicklyexplained Florian Maurice, the technical director of Stade Rennais. He is a player who commits a lot, he likes to defend, he likes to duel, he has a natural aggressiveness and incredible energy. He will fit in very quickly. I have no doubts about the state of mind of our group. All the players who have arrived lately have always been well received. He will find Jérémy Doku, which will be even easier for his integration.“Last season, Arthur Theate took part in 31 Serie A games (2 goals, 1 assist).

Luan Peres leaves Marseille for Fenerbahçe (official)

Japanese winger Junya Ito signs for Reims (official)

Termination of contract between Hyun-jun Suk and Troyes (official)

PSG: Gueye would not say no to a return to Everton (Goal)

Charles de Ketelaere in Milan, it’s complete (Tavoleri)

Veretout at OM, Wijnaldum at Roma? (Il Messaggero)

Pavard not against the idea of ​​a departure to Chelsea (Bild)

Enzo Ebosse joins Udinese (official)

Renato Sanches at PSG, more than a “question of time” (various)

FC Lorient: Julien Ponceau extends (official)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the track of a return to Sporting (Sporting)

Barça: Joan Laporta puts a layer on Lionel Messi