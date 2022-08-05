The transfer window: the crazy rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo in Brazil

Veretout one step away from OM, the details of the operation

According Gianluca Di Marziothe arrival of Jordan Veretout at OM is complete. AS Roma has accepted the offer of 11 million euros from the Marseille club, to which may be added 4.5 million bonuses (one million after fifteen appearances, another million after thirty appearances and two and a half million in the event of qualification for the next Champions League). A dry transfer. According Foot Mercato, however, there is talk of a loan with an option to buy which would be definitively lifted in the 15th game played by the former Nantes player. One thing is certain for everyone: despite the disapproval of some supporters, Veretout, 29, will be from Marseille.

Juventus advances on the Memphis file

Relegated far behind Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Where Ansu Fati in the hierarchy of attackers, Memphis Depay should leave FC Barcelona. The Catalan daily Sport explains that Juventus, who have been courting him for a long time, are moving forward in the negotiations. She wants to do things properly by buying out the last year of Memphis’ contract (28 years old). The Dutchman would prefer to be released to receive a bigger salary afterwards, having already made concessions to sign for Barça a year ago. These disagreements do not cool the different parties too much: a loan with an obligation to purchase is in the pipeline.

Big Chelsea attack for Fofana (Leicester)

We had known for a few days that Chelsea had a crush on Wesley Fofana, central defender of Leicester. According to our colleagues from The Team, the Blues made their first offer: €75 million. Leicester’s response was “immediatelynegative. The Foxes are not looking to enter into negotiations, but could back down if the check is big enough. An offer of €100m would suit them, according to the DailyMail. Fofana, a 21-year-old French international hopeful, was sold by Saint-Étienne in 2020 for 35 M€. He could become the most expensive player of the summer ahead of his compatriot, Aurelien Tchouameni, moved from Monaco to Real Madrid for €80 million. Chelsea have already failed to sign a French defender this summer with Jules Koundewho signed for FC Barcelona.

