the transformation of Alexander Skarsgard

The actor has shaped his body to the extreme for the role of the Viking prince

Already from the first trailer of the Viking epic The Northman from Robert Eggers the radical transformation of Alexander Skarsgard for the role of the Viking prince, but now new statements arrive confirming the incredible metamorphosis of the Swedish actor. Skarsgard is known for his athletic, lean and muscular physique, but has raised the bar even higher than for his role as Tarzan in the 2016 adventure film. The Legend of Tarzan. Eggers himself revealed in a recent statement to Total Film magazine:

I was completely terrified, but it’s a great privilege to be able to do something like this. It was exciting. The studio allowed me to use all my department heads from my last two films and I was able to work with the best Viking history experts in the world which was amazing. The discipline Alex has applied in this role is insane. He transformed his body more wildly than he did for Tarzan.

The Northman: the extreme transformation of Alexander Skarsgard

In the film, Skarsgard’s character Amleth is hungry for revenge after witnessing the death of his father, King Aurvandil War Raven, at the hands of his uncle, Fjölnir. The latter also kidnaps Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún. All this will lead the Viking prince to end his uncle’s life.

In the cast of the epic drama, in addition to Skarsgardalso Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Willem Dafoe And Björk. The Northman is the third film after The Lighthouse (2019), starring Dafoe and Robert Pattinson and The Witch (2015). The film also reunited Eggers with Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in his first feature film director. Eggers also wrote the screenplay for the epic with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. The film will debut in Italian cinemas on April 28th.