The transformation of Ana de Armas into Marilyn Monroe took more than three hours a day. Watch the video!

It was in the month of September that the long-awaited series premiered Blonde (Netflix), which recounts some of the darkest and saddest parts of Marilyn Monroe’s life. The series stars Ana de Armas, who has received a lot of praise from both film experts and her fans. And it is that the actress shone doing this job and her resemblance to the missing star is really impressive. Although the actress has a few resemblances to Monroe, the process to look almost identical to the iconic actress was not an easy task.

It turns out that every day before starting to shoot her scenes, de Armas had to undergo a process of a little over three hours in which she was completely transformed. In a video that Netflix posted on its Instagram account, you can see a little of the enormous work that makeup artists and stylists did to achieve the result that we see in the series.

“Seeing myself as Marilyn was very exciting for me. At that time I had been working for about nine months and the first time I put on the wig and full makeup, I started to cry,” confessed the Cuban-American actress. “My hair and makeup team started crying. Everyone was so emotional and it was such a beautiful moment. It felt like everything was already real. It was kind of scary but at the same time, so beautiful.”

In the video you can see how her hair is gathered up in a high bun and all her hair is covered with special ribbons and then she is put on the distinctive blonde wig. They also dye her eyebrows blonde, give her the usual black eyeliner that Monroe used, as well as his iconic red lipstick. Something that could not be missing was the sexy mole that the missing actress had on the left side of her face.

The video of her transformation is really impressive and fascinating, just like the series. If you haven’t seen it, put it on your list because it’s very interesting and the artist’s performance is excellent.