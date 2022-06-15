the transformation of her 10-year-old daughter

Children grow up fast. Here is the proof with the offspring of the American star! The little girl who used to walk the red carpets of the biggest events in the arms of her parents has grown up well. And his metamorphosis surprised more than one. This Monday, June 13, the 10-year-old girl was seen as an accomplice with her father Jay-Z during a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco.

If her mother, Beyoncé, wasn’t there, it’s like she was. It must be said that Blue Ivy, who posed proudly with her father, looked like two drops of water to the pop star! A resemblance that has not escaped Internet users totally returned by its evolution. On Twitter, the reactions were not long in coming: “ But when did Blue Ivy grow up like this? Looks like a mix of Beyoncé and Solange in this picture! »could we read in particular.

Beyoncé: her little Blue Ivy is a pre-teen!

The older sister of twins Sir and Rumi is a pre-teen (almost) like the others who likes to assert her look. Dressed in a shiny leather perfecto and wearing a curly hairstyle, which is also strongly reminiscent of that of her mother at one time, as well as large hoop earrings, the young girl stole the show from her father. But the moment that caught the attention of Internet users is when we see, in a video, the rapper greet the camera, hug his daughter and kiss her on the cheek. A sequence which of course embarrassed the young girl and made the crowd smile.

