the transformation of the actors in the film

“Don’t look up” is the film that is depopulating on Netflix and, beyond the apocalyptic story told, to attract the attention of the public is its stellar cast. Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Maryl Streep: here is the incredible transformation of the stars on the big screen.

Jennifer Lawrence

On December 24, 2021, it arrived on Netflix Don’t Look Up, one of the most anticipated films of the year that boasts a stellar cast and spectacular locations. Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet: these are just some of the stars who are among the protagonists of the apocalyptic story directed by Adam McKay. Beyond the story of the two astronomers who try to warn the world of an imminent impact of the Earth with a comet that will destroy everything, what attracted the attention of the public was the incredible transformation undergone by the actors on the set: this is how they changed compared to real life.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Jennifer Lawrence with red hair and bangs

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the great protagonists of Don’t look up, film in which she plays doctor Kate Dibiasky alongside Leonardo Di Caprio (aka Randall Mindy). Everyone remembers her on the red carpet of the first princess version with a splendid baby bump in sight, but today we find her radically changed on the big screen.

Maryl Streep

Extra smooth red hair, bangs and nose piercings: were it not for the deep gaze that has always distinguished her, the actress could easily be mistaken for another person. Di Caprio, on the other hand, did not appear drastically transformed, he simply added eyeglasses, the side row and a more pronounced goatee to his look.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, how they changed for Don’t look up

The other great diva of the film Don’t look up she is Meryl Streep, aka US President Janie Orlean, an elegant woman worried more about electoral calculations than about the alleged catastrophe at the door. As in real life, it is hyper refined, the only detail that differentiates it in the cinema is the fold with the curls in full doll style. Among the youngest of the cast are Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, both of whom have changed considerably from usual: the revelation actor of 2021 in the film wears long hair and a hat, while the singer sports an unusual dark hair, even if has not given up on the pigtails. Will they bring these new looks back to real life sooner or later?