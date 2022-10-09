The transformation of the grandmother who weighed 180 kilos and took 20 medications

A young grandmother He affirms that he lived a hell every day: he weighed 180 kilos and took 20 medications different, which made it difficult to walk from day to day. But everything changed and his transformation is amazingto the point that he turned to bodybuilding.

Dee Hodgson, 53 and the United Kingdom, struggled with several health conditions due to its size, including type two diabetesand lived in constant agony.

To endure, he consumed a wide variety of drugs for his physical and mental health while struggling to get around with a walker.







Dee Hodgson struggled with various health conditions, including type two diabetes.

Grandma’s mental and physical transformation

It was time to make a decision and Dee did. The first thing was to change his habits and ditch your life of processed foods and sugary snacksfor something healthier.

Given that he came to exceed 180 kilos in weight and practically lacked mobility, after a year of dieting It started to do exercise.

That’s how this grandma ended up fall in love with bodybuilding. “I became a completely different person. I tried my hand at bodybuilding and loved it. And already I lost 114 kilos”, reported Birmingham Live.







Hodgson weighed 400 pounds.

The grandmother and mother of eight children He states that he has much more energy, happiness, and that his life has changed completely.

“I did many classes at the beginningbut when I started working with a personal trainer, I developed a passion for Weightlifting and that was the trigger,” he says.







The mirror began to return the changes it was experiencing.

The importance of your personal trainer

Their Josh Bothwell personal trainer He was a key piece in his process. “He helped me more than I could say, and my friends at the gym have also been an integral part of my transformation.”

Her new found love of the gym quickly paid off and now she can do leg press with 335 kilos, deadlift with 80 and bench press with 46.

Now she is being trained by Lisa Morrison, a professional UKUP/WUP athlete. Also, she did a couple of dance contests to raise money for charity.

“I’m training for a bodybuilding competition in November in High Wycombe”, he talks about projects and his face changes.







Dee Hodgson began to lift weights and her body to change.

“will show a “before” photo before going on stage. It’s about showing the way you’ve built your body. I am amazed and excited at the same time! I always had problems with my body, and this is all part of my recovery,” reflects the young grandmother.

And he makes a revelation as a message: “It is so far from my comfort zone that I will go out in a tiny bikini with all my scars and loose skin in sight. I hope it inspires others.”

Past of pain and new diet

Recalling the beginning of her journey, Dee recalls that she lacked mobility, which was “very limiting” and he was with “pain all the time.”

“I thought I was happy, but now I look back and realize I was depressed and in pain. I depended a lot on people, which is difficult and embarrassing because I’m very independent,” she explains.







Dee Hodgson left her in a walker and walks independently.

Among the changes that this woman adopted is food. “I chose to follow a ‘cave diet’, ate only natural foods, such as eggs and vegetables“.

Since it was a very basic diet, it made it easier to follow. He didn’t notice the weight loss at first, but after a while he found that it was working and it was better to move on.

“People noticed the difference and I felt more mobile and healthy. That’s when I realized that I really a different life could be achieved“, alert.

Fitness and staggering weight

In her first year, Dee lost about 150 pounds and then joined her local gym where she found her passion for exercise.

In addition to losing so much weight, they ended up cutting loose skin to support your transformation.







From weighing about 180 kilos to following a regimen as a bodybuilder.

“My weight spiraled out of control. At first, I wasn’t dieting to lose the pounds, I just wanted to feel better and help ease the symptoms of my health conditions,” says Dee.

But the kilos disappeared quickly, which was a motivation to continue the process. He started going to the gym and fell in love with working out.

Shocking phrases from his son and granddaughter

Dee also revealed that her weight had also affected her family, as her son Will, 33, said his mother would die.

“My body collapsed because I was obese, and once I lost the weight, I no longer had pain,” she says, as harsh as she is forceful.







Following the change, the 53-year-old super-grandfather can now play tag with his eldest granddaughter.

“I remember about a year after this transformation I was playing tag with my oldest granddaughterAnd she turned around and said: ‘Nana, I didn’t know you could run’“, .

He just remarks that those little moments make it all worthwhile. That’s why he doesn’t hesitate to say that bodybuilding changed his life, and that’s not a phrase lightly.”

“Now I look at myself in the mirror with pride. I am recovering the years that were stolen from me and I own my future”, leaves as a message this young grandmother who managed to click on time.

