The transparent and super sensual looks of Megan Fox

Megan fox She is 35 years old and earned her place in the industry after many years of work, especially since she played Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” (2007). She today she is a reference of style and one of the pioneers of the naked looka trend widely used by other celebrities such as Bella Hadid Y Kendall Jenner.

What is this fashion about? The word naked means especially naked and hence the name of this style. The garments are transparent, they do not have a lining so you can see the underwear and intimate sets are usually created that are very combinable with this look.

The transparent dress Megan Fox. Source: People.

Megan fox She has a sensational body and she knows it, which is why the naked look became one of her favorite looks. For the MTV Video Music Awards in early March, she walked the red carpet in a beige Mugler dress with spaghetti straps and red and silver crystals.

Being completely transparent, she chose a silver colaless as an undergarment with transparent side strips. To complete the wild look, she was filled with waves of long hair and the famous cat eye liner was made in her eyes to generate a fierce look.

Other naked-look fanatic models like Megan Fox

The naked look He put them on trend with the youngest influencers and one of the most daring was undoubtedly Kendall Jenner. For the Chopard party held in Cannes, she left everyone speechless: she chose a fishnet dress with black, gold and greenish glitters, she completely showed her bust, while at the bottom she wore a beige culotte.

Kendall Jenner for the Chopard party. Source: AFP.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like my boobs were having a really good day. You know what I mean? Your boobs go through different phases, and on this particular day, I just felt like they just looked good.” he recalled between laughs.

Elsa Hosk at the Vanity Fair party. Source. Vanity Fair.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk was a professional basketball player in her native country, until she began a modeling career to the point of walking for brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and being a Victoria’s Secret angel. She is also a fan of the naked look and one of the many times she wore it was at a Vanity Fair party after the Oscars.

Bella Hadidclose friend of Kendall Jenner, is also a fan of this style and has worn it at countless parties and events. She was one of the most remembered of her at the AnfAR gala, which aims to raise funds for the fight against AIDS, where she wore a dress by the British Ralph and Russo that was impressive.