The transparent and super sensual looks of Megan Fox

Megan fox She is 35 years old and earned her place in the industry after many years of work, especially since she played Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” (2007). She today she is a reference of style and one of the pioneers of the naked looka trend widely used by other celebrities such as Bella Hadid Y Kendall Jenner.

What is this fashion about? The word naked means especially naked and hence the name of this style. The garments are transparent, they do not have a lining so you can see the underwear and intimate sets are usually created that are very combinable with this look.

