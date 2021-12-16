The transparent-headed fish rarely seen in the deep sea is a spectacle of nature

It was certainly not the Christmas decoration they would have expected to find. In South Africa, a family accidentally discovered a snake hidden in the Christmas decorations of the Christmas tree. The boomslang, this is the reptile’s name in Afrikaans, is an arboreal snake that is extremely poisonous and lethal even for humans. The Wild family was decorating the tree when their wife noticed that their two cats had targeted a specific spot on the tree. “At first we thought it was a mouse – said Marcela Wild – but when I went to check it I realized that it was a snake and I started screaming”. The family immediately called a snake hunter who suggested they have the snake stay in the tree as long as necessary before its arrival. “We started throwing gift packages at him to keep him away, it was a very long wait before the expert arrived for the capture, only then were we able to breathe a sigh of relief.” Boomslangs, this is the common name of Dispholidus typus, “can open their mouths over 170 degrees – explained Gerrie Heyn, the man who safely captured the snake – and their bite causes an extremely slow and painful death” . The poison is in fact a powerful anticoagulant which, in case of lack of antidote, can be lethal. “However, deaths caused by boomslang – added the expert – are not as common as those due to the bite of the cobra or mamba for the sole reason that their venom, however lethal, has an extremely slow action on our organism. : it takes about 20 hours for it to take effect, and it is only for this reason that it is easier to save yourself if bitten. They are solitary and peaceful animals and attack – he concluded – only if disturbed “.