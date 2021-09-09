the transparent Versace dress designed by Donatella

“Young, rock’n’roll (…) and a very positive attitude towards life”. These are the words that Donatella Versace used to describe her new collection in the backstage before the fashion show that was held for Milan Fashion Week in 2002. Next to her, hand in hand, there was a great friend of hers, whom that evening she embodied perfectly the spirit of the new collection that was about to hit the catwalk: pop star Britney Spears. The singer, who at the time was one of the most famous celebrities of the star system, wore an emblematic Versace dress whose photos went around the world. Composed of an expanse of rainbow sequins, the dress worn by Britney Spears wrapped her like a glove, giving that nude effect highlighted by bright colors and sinuous shapes.

The Versace collection presented at Milan Fashion Week that year was mainly composed of sexy and tight silhouettes, characterized by bright colors such as red and purple. The focus was mainly on sensual details such as circular cutouts, lace-up closures and deep necklines; fiery red miniskirts were punctuated with tiny eyelets, while leather tops and dresses were provocatively laced in the back. In addition, Donatella Versace gave free rein to her creativity by also creating a series of pop-print floral dresses that could easily have been born from a Warhol canvas. Finally, designed for the evening, low-waisted skirts were presented with overlays of sparkling nets and embroidered tops. “A collection full of colors and with a positive approach designed for a strong, free, independent woman with multiple talents”, Donatella said during the interview in the backstage of the show, “and Britney best represents the prototype of woman to whom I I’m inspired for this collection “. The bond between the pop star and the designer has been affectionate and lasting over the years.

Britney Spears recently posted a reel on her Instagram profile showing her favorite looks from the 2000s; obviously, the Versace 2002 look could not be missing. Donatella Versace did not delay in answering her, posting a photo of that famous backstage on her profile and writing in the caption: “This shot is from when you came to my fashion show in 2002, with a glamorous Versace look! I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical. “

