Stop paying attention to our weight and the good nutrition when the cold months arrive to worry again only in the summer so as not to look bad on vacation is not a good idea for health.

The fact is that, even when we are not of that idea, winter usually makes us adopt habits capable of throwing overboard everything done during the rest of the year in terms of healthy habits: the cold ends up being an excuse to incorporate more and more calories that the body does not consume later and are transformed into excess fat.

Even without realizing it, we suddenly notice that the cold feeling It leads us to eat more, the “snacking” between meals increases and we feel less like doing our exercise routine, and all of this soon shows up on the scale.

More appetite, more “snacks” and less exercise: the traps that winter puts on our habits

A conscious nutrition

The proposal of conscious nutrition developed by Protein –experts in the design of nutritional programs for Ysonut Laboratories– helps you to adopt and maintain healthy nutrition throughout the year, gives you some tips so that winter does not interrupt your good habits:

Respect your schedules. The days get shorter and our appetite can change its rhythms, but it is convenient to keep your breakfast, snack, lunch and dinner times as a reference, because changing them (or even skipping meals) is not good for the incorporation of nutrients. Our circadian rhythm or “biological clock” demands a type of nutrient at each hour of the day. The amount is important. Here the “traps” of winter usually appear, where suddenly the portions do not change but we add sauces to “warm up”, and that is where the difference ends up. If any meal becomes more copious, it is important to compensate with a smaller intake next time. What should not be missing. It’s not just about eating less, it’s about making food choices. Lowering carbohydrate intake is necessary, but so is selecting which carbohydrates we eat. And the doctors’ answer is: always more vegetables and less processed foods (flour, sweets). On the other hand, it is essential that you maintain your protein intake, which is found in meats, dairy products (not milk duce, which is not a “dairy product” but rather an ultra-processed one based on sugar) and egg whites. Proteins are essential for the maintenance of muscle mass, while what is involved when What we talk about maintaining a healthy weight is about avoiding excess body fat. Keep up your exercise routine. Protein intake is essential, precisely, if you are going to maintain your physical activity habits (and, above all, because you should not leave them). During the winter we tend to eat more and move less, and that is precisely what leads our body to be overweight, and our body to metabolic disorders that predispose us to all kinds of diseases. At least walk half an hour daily. “Winter shouldn’t be an excuse, but a lot of people get more sedentary this time of year,” said Dr. Marcelo Suarezclinician (MN 73796) expert in healthy behaviors of the Ysonut Laboratories Medical Department. Do not let incorporate “news” in your diet. Have you tried legumes? They are an excellent source of good quality carbohydrates (always preferable to flours and sweets), vitamins and minerals, and can be incorporated into almost any menu. Sea fish provide a healthier fat and protein profile than meat and chicken, but in Argentina they are consumed very little… Innovating is essential to maintain a healthy diet, because it adds to our “correct” diet the letter of pleasure, and thus everything is easier. Plan collations (and avoid “pecking”). “Many diets fail because they do not include foods that allow them to share moments with friends or family, or when they are alone at home and anxiety or boredom sets in”, comments Dr. Suárez, For this reason Protéifine has developed a complete line of snacks that today has more than 50 options (including cookies, chocolates, pizza strips, and a novelty: cream and onion chips), which you can have on hand for your snacks without worrying about breaking your diet. In addition to being delicious, these snacks all have a very low intake of carbohydrates and fats, while also containing high-quality nutritional protein (in addition to other nutrients, such as omega 3 or amino acids, depending on the product). Always hydrate. We associate the sensation of thirst more frequently with the summer heat, but the truth is that the body needs permanent hydration all year round. Of course: do not do it with sodas. Nothing like water (more than a liter a day), which is also essential to keep the entire digestive tract clean and eliminate toxins. A good option is infusions, although it is advisable to avoid, for example, excess coffee. The line Innovation Ysonut Laboratories has developed several lines of infusions based on selected plant products, vitamins, minerals and amino acids, designed to improve the body’s functions and be the ideal complement for conscious nutrition and a scheme of healthy habits.

Remember that as long as you can choose your menu and respect your schedules – which are the schedules of your body’s biological rhythm – it will be easier for you to stay healthy and not fall –or relapse– into habits that are very difficult to change later. Ysonut Laboratories has been searching for the most effective ways to achieve this for more than 25 years.