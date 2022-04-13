The trauma that led Allisson Lozz to despise the world of acting

Allisson Lozz with Sebastian Zurita in 2008 when they were recording the novel ‘In the name of love’. (Photo by Mexico Agency)

Allisson Lozz rose to fame early in her life. It wasn’t easy. And no, it wasn’t normal. The entertainment industry has a special adoration for child artists. The process, in her case, was especially complicated because she had to deal with that world since she was a child.

The actress, who marked an era in children’s soap operas like Alegrijes and Rebujos, put the subject on the table in an Instagram live in which he recalled how his days in acting were. “Inside I was dying because I saw the other children play. Being famous is a very difficult thing. People do not look for you for who you are, there is really an interest involved. I didn’t like it, I want to be a normal person.” Lozz decided to answer the most recurring doubts of his followers about a stage of his life that was traumatic from various points of view.

In the collective ideology, the cliché has been established that child actors earn a lot of money and resolve their whole lives at a very early age. Lozz assures that this is not true. “I earned a fifth of what an actress or actor who went two or three times a week earned. I worked all week and my whole family depended on me. One does not matter. When you say: ‘I feel sick’, they don’t say anything, just keep working, “she told the former actress that she is now an entrepreneur in the field of beauty and uses her public Instagram profile for this professional activity.

During that period he saw his childhood and adolescence pass away from normality. “I suffered a lot of yelling, mistreatment, people on Televisa were very cruel. That’s why Televisa Ninos was closed, it was excessive. We didn’t go to school, there was no time for anything. For 10 years I didn’t talk about this, because it was in the contract. I cried daily. If I felt sick, they yelled at me.”

After what he experienced during his career on Televisa, which ended in 2008, Allisson completely moved away from the world of entertainment.

Allisson Lozz in 2009 when she was still starring in ‘In the name of love’. (Photo by Mexico Agency)

Lozz assures that the exploitation she suffered on Televisa also invaded her relationship with her parents, since she was cold and distant. Those murky memories return to her routine every so often from fans who want to know more about that time, but she has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with fame or those days. Today he has a completely different life. She married Eliu Gutiérrez in 2011, and is the mother of two girls. She lives in Colorado and according to what she told People magazine, before the covid-19 pandemic she took to the streets to preach the word of God, since she became a Jehovah’s Witness after concluding her career on the small screen.

Photographs of Allisson Lozz as just a girl in Rebelde, on the left, and with her husband and daughters in 2017. (Photo by Agencia México)

On his social networks, which he uses to promote his company, and when he goes out to events, he has received endless comments that allude to his former facet. That fact has made it inevitable for her to bring back memories of a past that wants to disappear.. However, for a long time he made the firm decision to put a stop.

“When they approach me and ask me details of my past life and it is so hard for them to understand the damage that it causes me to remember, I say: ‘Why? Why if I have said so many times that it frustrates me, that it frustrates me? It hurts me, it hurts me to remember my past life, why do they cling to keep asking me, to keep hurting me?”

“I love inspiring women for my new life. If you’re going to ask me for a photo of my past life, my answer is going to be ‘no’. Now I live a very happy life. I finally found a life that suits my principles “. Lozz and this testimony are a turning point in her life. She does not want to return to a past that hurt her and whose effects prevail to this day. Far from the candy world of children’s soap operas, today he lives a new life, the one he always wanted to have, without spotlight or fame.

