News

“The trauma will never leave me”

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 17 3 minutes read





Those photos and those of many other movie stars, from Kristen Dunst to Brie Larson, they went around the world via the web. It was not the stars’ mobile phones that were hacked directly, but their archive in the “cloud”, that is, that sort of virtual hard disk in which one can save one’s images and documents.

“Maybe you’re at a barbecue and someone pulls them out with their phone. It was impossible to digest”, had already declared the actress of “The Positive Side”, who still claims she cannot forget that trauma. “Just because I’m a public figure doesn’t mean I asked for something like this”, Lawrence had immediately underlined the piracy suffered: “It’s about my body, I’m the one who has to decide and the fact that I can’t do it is disgusting” .

The full nude scenes in which the actress appeared in 2018 in “Red Sparrow” was quite another: “It took a while to say yes but after I finished shooting I felt strong”, she confessed: ” I didn’t sleep the night before because it was like having the nightmare of being completely naked in class. (…) I realized there was a difference in doing it with consent or without consent so the first day I introduced myself and I did, feeling given back the power to make my own decisions. I felt like something that was taken from me had been given back to me and I used it in my art. “


Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 17 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel publishes a first look at the Director’s Cut!

October 21, 2021

Jungle Cruise, The Rock celebrates the success of the film with a video on Instagram

September 8, 2021

Cinema: collections; Shang-Chi flies to 1.4 million – Last Hour

September 6, 2021

‘Raymond and Ray’ Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke half brothers for Apple

September 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button