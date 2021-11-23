“The trauma will never leave me”

Those photos and those of many other movie stars, from Kristen Dunst to Brie Larson, they went around the world via the web. It was not the stars’ mobile phones that were hacked directly, but their archive in the “cloud”, that is, that sort of virtual hard disk in which one can save one’s images and documents.

“Maybe you’re at a barbecue and someone pulls them out with their phone. It was impossible to digest”, had already declared the actress of “The Positive Side”, who still claims she cannot forget that trauma. “Just because I’m a public figure doesn’t mean I asked for something like this”, Lawrence had immediately underlined the piracy suffered: “It’s about my body, I’m the one who has to decide and the fact that I can’t do it is disgusting” .

The full nude scenes in which the actress appeared in 2018 in “Red Sparrow” was quite another: “It took a while to say yes but after I finished shooting I felt strong”, she confessed: ” I didn’t sleep the night before because it was like having the nightmare of being completely naked in class. (…) I realized there was a difference in doing it with consent or without consent so the first day I introduced myself and I did, feeling given back the power to make my own decisions. I felt like something that was taken from me had been given back to me and I used it in my art. “