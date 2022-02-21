The traumas of a nameless lady whose last name is March

VALENCIA. In a mystery novel, let’s start with the certainties: the main character has no name but his last name is March. She is Mrs. March, wife of the successful novelist George March, who has just released his latest book. The two live in an apartment on the Upper East Side of New York and have a son, Jonathan. From here, the mystery begins: one day, going shopping (what more innocent action than this), the woman who attends Mrs. March asks if her husband has been inspired by her for the character of his latest novel , “a prostitute with whom they do not want to go to bed, not even their clients.” Then, panic invades Mrs. March and a spiral begins in which reality and delirium mix in the family routine.

This is the starting point of Mrs. Marchthe novel with which Virginia Feito visits Spain after his success in the United States. Feito is from Madrid, but lives in New York, and it was in the American country where she published this story, originally in English. The rest is history: the novel is very popular with critics, it appears in the big media, and Elizabeth Moss buys the rights to the novel to adapt it to the cinema. With these credentials, history now arrives in Spain, with a translation of Gemma Rovira.

The story of Mrs. March, who does not have a name but her husband’s last name, is that of a woman marked by the circumstances of a traumatic life. And with it, the sadness and trauma of the social class, bourgeois in this case, that she leads to a life of appearances, parties, a social life in which she does not want to participate, and looks that judge. “I approach the story from that social class because I come from a wealthy family and it was easier for me to talk about how they live in New York, but from there I ask myself questions like what happens when, in the world of privilege, you always have to go tuned”, explains Feito.

Appearances is the great theme of the novel. “I don’t know if the parts of ourselves that we impose have as much reality as reality itself. Sometimes spontaneity is not the most natural, I am noticing it when I do interviews but at home I like to answer with monosyllables”, the novelist wonders. Mrs. March’s delusions are increasing and the plot ends up leaving the reader in a field of gray in which he does not finish elucidating what is true from what is the product of Mrs. Marcha’s perverse imagination. Feito’s great reference is American Psychofrom Brett Easton Ellis.

Mrs. March feels judged all the time and panics when she fears they will find out that her life is made of cardboard. Meanwhile, with apparent normality, her son and her husband enjoy the privilege of the life of a successful novelist. The story refers to the class, but also to the gender, to the generation, and to the American culture itself, but Feito seeks to go further: “I also want to say that she may have a mental problem, which is what causes her to act as she does Finally”. He does not want to justify the entire novel by the circumstances of the character.

And among all this, an unsolved murder, a marital problem, and a whole collection of characters that, superficially, fiercely go through the life of Mrs. March, who lived quietly until her childhood traumas were removed.

In the entrails of the novel, Feito explains that “I wanted the mystery of the novel to be itself and not so much the crime.” A way also to turn around a genre as hackneyed as the crime novel: “I did not want to reach the same common places and justify why he does what he does, I wanted to tell a story in which the husband did not manipulate him , nor at the end in a final twist, is the lady of the keys”.

Regarding the translation process, Feito says that she is “glad” not to have done it herself and to have been able to work “side by side” with Gemma Rovira: “she has been able to find nuances and words at incredible moments. Now it is better written in Spanish than in English”