the traumatic farewell of Hugh Jackman

The mourning of Hugh Jackman

Famous Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman in mourning. With a sad post published on Instagram, the Hollywood star announces the passing of his beloved dad.

These are his words:

“In the early hours of Father Day in Australia, my father passed away peacefully. In my heart there is a deep sadness but at the same time I am full of gratitude and love ”.

The actor accompanies this caption with a photo of his beloved dad. His post moves fans for the sweetness and tenderness of the words used by the actor who continues:

“My father was in a word extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his Faith. I pray that now he will be at peace with God ”.

The actor and his father were linked by an indissoluble relationship.

The bond between Hugh Jackman and his father

The Hollywood star and his father were linked by a very deep relationship. The dad raised the actor and his three other siblings on his own after an abrupt separation from his mother.

Hugh Jackman has always praised his beloved dad and even last year, always on the occasion of Father’s Day, he shared a message on his Instagram profile with an advice that Mr. Christopher, the actor’s father, always gave him:

“My father taught me to always keep my promises. Even if it turns out that there is a better option or something that will benefit me more. Always be faithful to your word ”.

Mr. Christopher Jackman dies at the age of 84. It is not clear if he was sick or in any case the causes of death are not known.

Christopher raises his 4 children alone without the help of his wife who leaves the marital home and returns to England from Australia when Hugh was only 8 years old.

Only recently has the actor recovered the relationship with the mother he had not seen for over 20 years.

