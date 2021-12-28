The traveling Webb telescope is opening like a flower – Space & Astronomy

The James Webb Space Telescope has already pointed its powerful antenna towards the Earth and slowly begins to open, like a blooming flower: in its run through the million and a half kilometers that separate it from its final destination, the largest and most powerful telescope never launched into space will gradually abandon the configuration with which it was launched, completely folded back on itself, and from 28 December it will begin to unfold first the large sail that will protect it from the sun’s rays and then the mirror. The ten million dollar NASA mission, conducted in collaboration with the space agencies of Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA), sees a large scientific participation by Italy, with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the ‘National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).



The James Webb Space Telescope seen from the upper stage of Ariane 5 after separation (source: Arianespace)

“Italy participates in the project through ESA, with a tenth of the total cost, and is very involved in the scientific program”, INAF president Marco Tavani told ANSA. In fact, there are about ten projects for which Italy has been awarded the guide following a public tender and there are dozens of those in which researchers from our country participate as co-investigators. Cosmology, galaxy evolution, star formation and planets outside the Solar System are the strong points of the Italian participation and cover all the major research topics of the Webb telescope, intended to capture the images of the first galaxies born in the cosmos after the Big Bang. The idea of ​​the mirror consisting of a hexagonal structure, inspired by the technology conceived in 1952 by Guido Horn d’Arturo, at the Bologna Observatory is also Italian.

Even the mirror will be completely open when Webb arrives at his observation point, called Lagrange 2 (L2), one and a half million kilometers away: “it is a very convenient position because it allows you to study the sky without having the Earth near and you gain a lot in targeting perspectives “, observes Tavani.

The first difficult operation is scheduled for tomorrow, December 28, when Webb slowly begins to unfold his large solar panel: “it’s a kind of sail, built with a lightweight material called Kapton, which absorbs solar radiation and opens like a bellows” explains Tavani. The operation will last a few weeks and the screen will protect the satellite and its instruments.

“These are operations that take place very slowly and safely: space is always different from the laboratory and you have to be prepared to face the unexpected”, says the president of INAF, observing that, unlike what had happened with the Hubble telescope which is about 400 kilometers from Earth, in the event of any problems with the Webb telescope it will not be possible to send a mission to repair the damage. Three times further from Earth than Hubble, Webb will have a hundred times better resolution for observing even the faintest cosmic objects.

“It will be like trying to penetrate through a veil, until we see the first phases of the formation of galaxies, which will be different from those we are used to seeing: they will be strange, lumpy and irregular, we will witness a new scenario, in which the mechanism in which matter has assumed the form in which we know it today “.