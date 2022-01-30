The “treasure map” of meteorites in Antarctica

Artificial Intelligence could help scientists discover a unexplored treasure of meteorites buried in the ice of Antarctica.









Over 60% of the meteorites ever found on the surface of our planet come from the Antarctic continent, and apparently there are still nearly 300,000 meteorites to be discovered and make it available to the scientific community to investigate the processes of formation of celestial bodies.

Meteorites in Antarctica

The director Werner Herzog and the volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer recently dedicated the documentary to him “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds“: the meteorites, and the craters that testify to their end, have had over the centuries an important cultural, spiritual and scientific impact on the communities that have come face to face with the phenomenon of stones that reach the Earth from other worlds.

More than half of the meteorites discovered in the world come from Antarctica, and this is mainly due to a question of “visibility”: unlike what happens on stony soils, where meteorites are easily confused with earth stones, the Antarctic mantle of ice and snow in fact allows you to discover without difficulty the dark stones coming from the sky.

Generally, the discovery of meteorites in Antarctica occurs essentially by chance, in the course of “expensive reconnaissance missions“that from today, thanks to the scientists who wrote the research just published on Science Advance, they can use a special “treasure map” of the meteorites still hidden under the polar ice.

The interactive map of the meteorites was created starting from a scientific datum known since some successful Japanese expeditions of the sixties: most of the meteorites found in Antarctica are located near the mountain ranges, in the areas where the mantle has the appearance of the so-called “blue ice”.

According to the research, meteorites are involved in the very slow movements of Arctic ice that – near mountain ranges – they tend to bring them cyclically to the surface, finally making them clearly visible especially in areas of blue ice not covered by snow. It is no coincidence that most of the meteorites ever found on the Antarctic continent – we speak of about 45 thousand specimens – comes from areas close to mountain ranges.

The treasure map

The “treasure map” of meteorites reveals an important novelty: according to the scientists who authored the study, an immense treasure of space stones still exists in Antarctica; the analyzes conducted thanks to NASA satellite images suggest that “currently we have recovered less than 15% of the meteorites present on the surface of Antarctica “.

There is a treasure yet to be discovered, therefore. And a machine learning algorithm, a rather “basic” form of Artificial Intelligence, has managed to build one very detailed map of where to look for other meteorites preserved by the Antarctic ice. Obviously not on the basis of images from space, as meteorites are too small to be seen from there, but on the basis of physical data such as surface geometry, temperature and ice flows.

The result is one interactive map, accessible online, which indicates with a ‘accuracy estimated at 80% a set of about 600 “stranding zones”, some of which near research stations, still completely unexplored.

According to the authors of the research, in these areas there may still be 300,000 meteorites to discover; as recalled in the introduction to the study, “Antarctic meteorites are particularly important as they are immaculate“, preserved by the ice in their most important characteristics for science.

Meteorites are not only the “fireballs” from which cults and cultures as told by Herzog originate: the rocks that arrive on our planet after an unimaginable journey in the most remote regions of the cosmos they can reveal much about the Universe. Meteorites are “parts of planetary bodies that were formed and changed through the evolution of the Solar System”: they therefore carry with them the traces of the deepest history of our planetary system, and are able to reveal much of the processes, still partly mysterious, with which the planets we know today were formed.