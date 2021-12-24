the treasure you can have in your pocket – Libero Quotidiano





Coins that are worth a fortune. There are many of them and in most cases we don’t even know. Coins rare and sought after by collectors, due to errors in the minting phase or because they are perhaps in a limited edition. And now that the coins 1 and 2 euro cents are about to be withdrawn, so their value from a collecting point of view grows. In short, you would do well to keep them, because they could acquire very high values ​​over time.



But already today there is a 1 cent coin whose value is absolutely … disproportionate: it comes also quoted more than 6 thousand euros. It is a 1 cent coin with a sensational minting error. In its corrected version, the image shows the Castel del Monte in Puglia. The wrong one, and highly sought after, instead reports the Mole Antonelliana, usually represented on the 2 cent coin.



But that is not all. What makes this coin unique is also the fact that it has the diameter and in general the dimensions of a 2 euro cent coin, or 18.75 millimeters. A more unique than rare double mistake that has made the value of the coin jump, as mentioned, to around 6 thousand euros. It is estimated that about 7 thousand examples of the 1 cent coin with Mole Antonelliana, although most of these were quickly withdrawn when the mistake was realized. And therefore, in circulation, there would be only a hundred copies, highly sought after by collectors from all over Europe.



