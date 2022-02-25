The Treasury establishes the taxes that must be paid in Spain for staking digital currencies

The stake is the practice of acquiring cryptocurrencies for keep them blocked in virtual wallets in exchange for an economic benefit. More and more platforms like Binance or Coinbase offer this type of service. This has caused many to wonder if profits obtained with cryptocurrencies through staking are also taxed.

The answer to whether these earnings are taxable is YES, if a return is obtained through staking, they will have to be declared in the personal income tax return. These benefits fall within the savings base, for which they are taxed based on the amount earned, at a progressive rate. Given the could be considered as something similar to a dividendthese sections will work in the same way as the taxation of profits obtained with benefits derived from the sale or possession of cryptocurrencies that increase wealth. These four tranches, therefore, would be set at 19%, 21%, 23% and 26% depending on what is generated through staking.

It is important to point out that the General Directorate of Taxes (DGT), after a binding consultation, has considered that staking must be taxed with VAT. However, in accordance with article 20.1.18 of Law 37/1992 on Value Added Tax, operations carried out by individuals who are not businessmen or professionals will be exempt from VAT. This is so because the profitability obtained is obtained through the transfer of cryptocurrencies.

The purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies would be comparable to a transmission of “classic” currencies, for which staking can be equated to a bank deposit of a coin. Currently banks charge 21% VAT users for the common bank deposit service. Due to this, the earnings for depositing cryptocurrencies in smart contracts are subject to tax, since the management, administration or deposit services are not of a financial nature and, consequently, do not benefit from tax exemption.

