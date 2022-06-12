Entertainment

The tremendous drama and overcoming movie that you cannot miss on Netflix

Among so many titles, miniseries, documentaries or not so attractive movies, a tremendous and unmissable story is available in the catalog of the N. And it is not a premiere, but a classic from the end of the 90s that came to show a new way of analyzing mental health.

Interrupted innocence is a 1999 film, starring a young Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Elisabeth Moss, Jared Leto and the tragically deceased Brittany Murphy. In this film, based on an autobiographical book by Susanna Kaysen, in which she recounts her stay in a psychiatric institute in the 1960s, we will see how a group of young women build a bond that is not at all typical, but at the same time very strong.

