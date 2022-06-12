The tremendous drama and overcoming movie that you cannot miss on Netflix

Among so many titles, miniseries, documentaries or not so attractive movies, a tremendous and unmissable story is available in the catalog of the N. And it is not a premiere, but a classic from the end of the 90s that came to show a new way of analyzing mental health.

Interrupted innocence is a 1999 film, starring a young Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Elisabeth Moss, Jared Leto and the tragically deceased Brittany Murphy. In this film, based on an autobiographical book by Susanna Kaysen, in which she recounts her stay in a psychiatric institute in the 1960s, we will see how a group of young women build a bond that is not at all typical, but at the same time very strong.

Angelina and Winona

Recalling in a certain way one of the great films of the second half of the 20th century in Hollywood, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (Trapped with no way out), the premise in Interrupted innocence It is similar: there is a group of patients in an institute in which they are all treated in the same way, where the approach is quite poor and with little tact, but above all they do not have the ability to listen to the patients.

Winona plays Susanna, who enters the Institute by decision of her parents, worried that she does not have a path planned for her life. Or at least that’s what she thinks, as she is accused of doing things she forgets, or judged through a prism she considers wrong. The point is that within Claymoore, she will meet companions like Lisa Rowe (Jolie), who has been in the Hospital for 8 years for being a sociopath, Daisy Randone (Murphy), who was a victim of sexual abuse and is bulimic and addicted to tranquilizers; or Polly (Moss), who has a rather childish behavior. With them they will forge different relationships that allow them to make their days more pleasant, while they also rediscover their own desires, fears and their desire to get out of there.

Interrupted innocence It was a film that questioned the performance of mental health institutions in the 1960s, although in a certain way it had a timeless critique, since the changes in this regard had not been significant. In a certain way, even today there are numerous deficiencies in the ways in which a patient with a psychiatric disorder or illness is treated. Furthermore, it served to Angelina Joliewith her fantastic performance, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

This movie is available on netflix catalog and it is absolutely unmissable for those who do not know it, but also ideal for those who have seen it a few years ago and want to enjoy these films that will last over time.

