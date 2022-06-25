The tremendous dramatic film available on Netflix directed by Angelina Jolie

Many are the actors or actresses who, after a long career in front of the camera, decide to also experiment as directors. Even some, like Clint Eastwood either Robert Redford they became referents in both fields.

This case also occurred with Angelina Joliethe renowned actress who stood out for many years with roles in great films such as Interrupted innocence, Tomb Raider or Maleficent, the Disney film that in a certain way vindicated one of its greatest villains. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife He launched into directing after almost 30 years of actingmarking his feature debut with In the land of blood and honeypremiered in 2011.

Angelina Jolie in charge of directing the film

Demonstrating a deep look on quite sensitive issues, revealing those dark places within the war, Angelina directed Unwavering, a tremendous drama that tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Italian soldier who, during World War II and after his plane crashes, is left adrift with two companions. As if this were not enough, they are captured by Japanese soldiers, who take them as prisoners.

Zamperini (brilliantly performed by Jack O’Connell) suffers tremendous torture and mistreatment. A member of the Japanese army, seeing the strength and integrity with which Louis resisted, is especially determined to see him suffer. Thus, a tremendous martyrdom will begin that seems never to end. Zamperini will appeal to his fighting spirit to never give up.

Jack O’Connell leaves everything in his role

In a movie where tension is permanent, Jolie’s main attribute is the management of times and sizes of shots according to different situations. The wide and long shots (within the times of the industry) flood the screen with a force that accompanies the character throughout the film. There is no doubt about the director’s narrative capacity, which adds a more than interesting handling of the staging.

It is not for less to point out that the director of photography of the same was none other than Roger Deakinsthe man responsible for photography of icons like No Country for Old Men, Fargo or 1917. Minute by minute it will escalate in tension, in drama, we will suffer and fight with the protagonist, we will make her fight our own and we will enjoy from beginning to end.

Unwavering is a movie available in Netflix and that you cannot miss.

