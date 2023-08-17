The Tremendous Evidence That May Have Changed the Verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial

almost a year after the decision in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard Netflix sued for defamation Depp Vs. heard’A Documentary of his media trialOne of them which has had the biggest impact in recent years.

Remind that in 2022 Johnny Depp made three allegations defamation He sought $50 million in damages against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Heard made a series of allegations against Depp that was able to verify another major lawsuit against him, the lawsuit of the big Hollywood producers who decided to leave him without work in productions like ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ .











Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: The evidence that may have changed the course of their trial



one of the herd’s allegations, which dominates the narrative of documentary chapter 3 And for which the actress has been equally infamous, in the middle of a flight to Boston in 2014, with fellow actor Stephen Deuters, Johnny Depp He reprimanded Heard for working with actor James Franco, whom he hated.

Depp made lewd comments during the flight. He accused his future wife of having sex with James Franco, Deuters was called to testify before the jury and they asked him if he had seen the kick, to which he flatly denied.

“I turned back and felt the boot lying on my back”Accusing Amber Heard in front of the stand, Heard says that Depp kicked her on the back at one point. “I turned around and realized the boot was on my back,” the Texas actress alleged, adding that no one said or did anything.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp starred in the most controversial trial of the decade Instagram

After this, heard comments like, Drunk Depp started screaming, the moment when Heard’s attorney provides audio evidence to the jury; and locked himself in the bathroom of the plane, where he fainted.

Deuters was called to testify before the jury, and they asked him if he had seen the kick, to which he flatly denied. In connection with the episode, Heard’s representatives wanted to provide a 2014 written conversation between Heard and Deuters, in which the producer acknowledged that witness that physical assault, However, Judge Penny Azkeret dismissed the evidence. “so as not to confuse the jury”.

If hard evidencemaybe the tide could have turned differently Amber Heard, The truth is that after the lawsuit, in which the actress had to pay the actor a million dollars, the series points out that Heard has received more support from some feminist groups, who see Depp as an outright abuser. .

read this also