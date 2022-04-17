The tremendous gesture of CR7 with a United youth

Midtime Editorial

Despite being in the eye of the hurricane in the week for having destroyed a child’s cell phone, Cristiano Ronaldo begins to claim. After playing an excellent game in the Premier League against Norwich City, against whom he scored three goals, the Portuguese star had an incredible gesture with a Manchester United youth.

Norwich played you for you to a team that arrived weak at this Saturday’s meeting, however, they did not take into account that when CR7 comes out plugged in there is no one to pairandas happened today at Old Trafford, where did a hat trick.

However, that was not the best of the meeting, since, Cristiano Ronaldo gave him the coveted treble ball to the homegrown from Manchester United, the 17-year-old Argentine Alexander Garnacho.

The ball was given to the Portuguese for his tremendous display at Old Trafford, however, this decided to give the ball to the Argentine on a very spiceheas he was for the first time on the substitute bench for the Red Devils.

Garnacho thanked him for Instagram

The young soccer player, who has Spanish and Argentine nationality, did not hesitate to thank the Portuguese idol on his Instagram accountwhere he posted some photographs in which he can be seen hugging CR7.

“The best of all time”pointed out one of the most promising jewels of Manchester United and Argentina in his publication, which Kun Agüero commented: “Because you still haven’t played with the best pa” referring to Messi.