the tremendous mistake of Hayya Hayya, the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-04-01
This Friday the draw for the Qatar World Cup will take place, which will be held from November and taking advantage of all the fever that this event unleashes, FIFA presented what is the official song of the World Cup.
Hayya Hayya (Better Together), or “Better Together” in Spanish, is the name chosen for the theme that will sound throughout the World Cup event. The song is a collaboration between Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.
“This song, which brings together voices from across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, symbolizes how music and football can unite the world,” he said. Kay MadatiFIFA Commercial Director.
“As part of FIFA’s new music strategy, the soundtrack will include several tracks that will immerse fans in the World Cup atmosphere like never before. The R&B and reggae-influenced single ideally sets the pace for a football party like the one we’ll experience at the end of the year,” he added.
However, the topic has not finished convincing many fans, since they point out an error. The most important thing is that the greatest football figures appear, such as Cristiano Ronaldoalthough at no time does it come out Leo Messithe Argentine star who, together with CR7, will play his last World Cup.
In social networks they emphasize that the Chilean does appear in the video Gary Medellwho did not qualify for the World Cup and leave out Messione of the top soccer players and key to the Albiceleste pass.
The other peculiarity is that the deceased also appears on the screen. Diego Armando Maradonawith some celebrations of Mexico 86, its great World Cup.
It is worth mentioning that Messi was the image during presentation of the ball that will shoot in the World Cup and that is why fans wonder why the ’10’ does not appear in the official song.