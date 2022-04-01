the tremendous mistake of Hayya Hayya, the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-04-01

This Friday the draw for the Qatar World Cup will take place, which will be held from November and taking advantage of all the fever that this event unleashes, FIFA presented what is the official song of the World Cup.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together), or “Better Together” in Spanish, is the name chosen for the theme that will sound throughout the World Cup event. The song is a collaboration between Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

“This song, which brings together voices from across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, symbolizes how music and football can unite the world,” he said. Kay MadatiFIFA Commercial Director.

“As part of FIFA’s new music strategy, the soundtrack will include several tracks that will immerse fans in the World Cup atmosphere like never before. The R&B and reggae-influenced single ideally sets the pace for a football party like the one we’ll experience at the end of the year,” he added.