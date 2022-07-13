The trend haircut of the autumn is already worn by Emma Watson

Emma Watson She was one of the guests at the fashion show. Schiaparelli at the Haute Couture Week in Paris with a most peculiar outfit, but what we have really done zoomhas been in his hair. Accustomed to always seeing her with different cuts, this time we have been able to see her with a subtler cut that we love

The layered cut that she wears makes her have a lot of movement and gives the sensation of more hair. He also has short bangs, at eye level and waves that make him a look more flattering.

what is a wolf cut?

It is a cut with bangs and many paraded layers that frame the face, with high volume in the upper part and little density from the nape. In the case of the actress, she did not want to parade excessively in the back so as not to give the impression of little hair and has left it with longer layers. It reminds us a bit of the seventies and eighties and the aesthetic rock Y punkso the styling that the actress wore along with this haircut, made the tandem perfect.

If you have the round facethe fringe will look better if you wear it on one side with broken waves to give it more movement. You have to be careful with the layers so that the tip doesn’t look too poor and give an effect we don’t want. Another aspect to take into account is curly hair, the more layers there are, the more it will curl. The more weight there is in the hair, the more it will weigh down and be straighter, so it is important that you discuss this with your stylist before doing anything.

We are sure that this haircut will be trend for this fall and we will see it in ms celebrities.

