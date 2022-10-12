The trend is green for Leo Messi

On behalf of the fourth day of the group stages of Champions Leaguethe PSG shared the points (1-1) with Benficaa game in which Leo Messi attended from the stands of the Princes Park. The Argentinian is still doubtful for the Classic against theOM this Sunday, October 16 at the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

This week the PSG will close the eleventh day of League 1 Uber Eats Sunday October 16 (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video) with the Classic facing theOlympic Marseille. A meeting for which Christophe Galtier will already have to do without Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes or Sergio Ramos. In addition to this list of injured and the suspended Spanish international, the French technician could have to compose without Lionel Messi. Hit in the calf, the Parisian number 30 missed the championship match against Reims (0-0) and that of Champions League in front of Benfica (1-1). Before the return match against Lisbon at the Parc des Princes, the Rouge & Bleu coach spoke about the case of his striker: “ Leo felt discomfort in his calf in the first game of the confrontation against the Benfica. We thought, and he too thought he could participate in Tuesday’s game. Finally it is still limited. There was very little delay, six days, between the two games and it’s a calf. It is much better, he is very confident but he still has this unpleasant feeling which means that in a match of this importance, he preferred to abstain“.

The decision taken on Saturday for the match against OM

According to our colleagues fromRMC Sportsthe news is however rather good for Leo Messi. The Argentinian international, always in delicacy with his calf“, continues his care and is getting better and better. The media claims that the staff of the Paris Saint Germain hope to see The Pulga tread the lawn Princes Park. A decision should be made on Saturday, following the last training of the week.